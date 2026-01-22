Delhi Traffic Police will use AI, Google Maps, and Mappls to manage Republic Day crowds and ease traffic. Visitors can enter their parking label number on the apps for real-time navigation to their allotted parking.

Getting to the Republic Day parade in Delhi is set to become easier this year. The Delhi Traffic Police have teamed up with Google Maps and Mappls to use artificial intelligence and real-time navigation tools to guide visitors attending the celebrations at Kartavya Path.

The initiative aims to reduce traffic chaos, improve parking access and help people reach their designated enclosures without confusion on January 26.

How the New Navigation System Works

According to officials, visitors can simply enter their parking label number along with the words "Republic Day" on Google Maps or Mappls. Once entered, the apps will provide live navigation, recommended routes and turn-by-turn directions straight to the visitor's allotted parking area.

DCP (Traffic) Rajeev Kumar said the system is designed to prevent vehicles from entering restricted zones and to streamline traffic flow around central Delhi during the high-security event.

QR Codes Offer Personalised Video Guidance

In addition to app-based directions, parking passes issued for the Republic Day celebrations will carry QR codes. When scanned, these codes will open AI-generated, personalised video instructions showing entry and exit routes.

A senior police officer said the videos are customised based on the parade enclosure mentioned on the parking pass. Animated cars marked with enclosure names guide motorists through approved roads, drop-off points and parking zones, making directions easier to follow.

Coverage Across 23 Parade Enclosures

This year's Republic Day parade will have 23 enclosures, all named after rivers. The AI-based guidance system covers each of these enclosures to ensure visitors receive accurate and relevant directions.

To support the initiative, Delhi Police have created six animated videos, which will be linked to the QR codes printed on the parking passes. Each video will cater to multiple enclosures, offering enclosure-specific navigation details.

A Tech-Driven Push for Smoother Traffic

Officials believe the use of AI and digital navigation will significantly reduce congestion and confusion, especially for visitors unfamiliar with Delhi's road network or Republic Day traffic restrictions.

By encouraging people to rely on official navigation instructions and follow designated routes, the Delhi Traffic Police hope to ensure a smoother, safer and more organised Republic Day experience for both visitors and residents.