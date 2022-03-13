Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Delhi and Punjab, AAP eyes K'taka, appeals voters to join the revolution

    The Aam Aadmi Party set its eyes on Karnataka that will go to assembly polls in April-May next year. The party has started distributing flyers through newspapers to invite new members into the party fold. National Executive Member of the party Prithvi Reddy says in 60 days, assembly wise candidates list will be out.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 13, 2022, 10:23 PM IST

    After a landslide victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party is all set to contest in Karnataka assembly elections next year in April-May. The party leaders of the Karnataka unit have started distributing flyers through newspapers.

    National Executive Member Prithvi Reddy and Karnataka president Mohan Dasari faces are on the background and Delhi CM Kejriwal's blow-up image in the foreground in the flyer,  with the message 'Pramanika Rajakarana, Uliyalide Janara Hana' (Cleaning politics, improving lives'), 'Delhi, Punjab Geddagide, Karnataka Siddavagide' (Delhi, Punjab have been won, ready for Karnataka) and  'Kerjiwal Ge Ondu Awakasha Kodi' (Give one chance for chance to Kejriwal)

    The party leaders also have come up with a dedicated contact number that those who want to be part of AAP can just give a missed call.
    The party workers have been working at ground level at selected wards for two years and will contest the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections. The AAP leaders say, aspirants from the party have been working addressing the issues concerning the people in BBMP.
    'In 2023 elections, it will not just be the assembly elections, it will be the beginning of a revolution. To be part of it, only the C's are required, Corrupt-free non-Criminal, and non Communal. Just today we finalized 18 candidates. Doctors, lawyers, journalists, teachers, and many others will be given tickets. People will get a chance to elect representatives and not rulers,' said Reddy.

    The APP which was perceived, by and large as a Delhi-based party, gained a major foothold in Punjab by securing 92 seats out of 117 seats and will form the government under Bhagwant Mann. The party leaders say they will also move towards Himachal Pradesh in the coming years.
     

