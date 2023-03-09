After CBI, now ED arrests former Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia in excise policy case

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Aam Aadmi Party leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested after being questioned for the second time in three days by the central investigation agency. On March 7, the ED recorded his statement for the first time for approximately five hours.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Aam Aadmi Party leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on money laundering charges associated with suspected irregularities in the Delhi excise policy on Thursday, March 9, said the official. 

    The Aam Aadmi Party leader was arrested after being questioned for the second time in three days by the central investigation agency. On March 7, the ED recorded his statement for the first time for approximately five hours. Following the Aam Aadmi Party sources, Manish Sisodia was questioned for 45 minutes by ED agents inside Tihar jail on Tuesday. From 10:15 am to 11:00 am, he was questioned in Tihar Prison.

    Sisodia was grilled on various matters of the case, including alleged evidence destruction by frequently changing phones, increasing the profit margin for wholesalers from 5 per cent to 12 per cent, kickbacks paid by the alleged South Group to Vijay Nair on behalf of AAP leaders, and the decision to change policy related Group of Ministers report.

    Sisodia is currently in judicial custody after being arrested on February 26 by the CBI in connection with the alleged corruption in formulating and implementing the Delhi excise policy.

    Manish Sisodia's bail application will be considered in Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday. Special Judge M K Nagpal, who sent Sisodia on March 6, ordered the CBI to respond to the AAP leader's plea by March 10.

    Sisodia claimed in his application that he joined the investigation as needed by the central investigation agency. He also said that keeping him in custody would serve no purpose as all recoveries had already been made, and the other accused people arrested in this case had already been given bail.

    Sisodia claimed he had held a crucial constitutional position as Delhi's deputy chief minister and had deep roots in the community.

    The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the now-cancelled Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The court had granted the CBI seven days in custody to question him.

