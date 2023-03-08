'Manish Sisodia kept in Tihar jail with other dreaded criminals': AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

The court had allowed the senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to carry the Bhagavad Gita, spectacles and medicines to jail, and directed the Tihar authorities to consider his request to be allowed to do Vipassana meditation.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday (March 8) alleged that party leader Manish Sisodia is being kept with other dreaded criminals in Tihar Jail and has been refused the 'Vipassana' cell.

"There was a request for Manish Sisodia to be kept in the vipasana cell of the jail and the same was approved by the court. Despite the court's approval, Sisodia has been kept with criminals in jail number 1. The Centre must give the answer," Bharadwaj said.

Also read: 'World would be happier place if women made equal partners': President Murmu's pitch for gender equality

Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister and an accused in the excise policy scam, is lodged in a Tihar prison cell for senior citizens.

Officials had earlier said that Sisodia will be lodged inside Tihar Jail Number-1 which is meant for a single person who is a senior citizen. The court had allowed the senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to carry the Bhagavad Gita, spectacles and medicines to jail, and directed the Tihar authorities to consider his request to be allowed to do Vipassana meditation.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat before starting his day-long pooja for the "betterment of the country".

On Tuesday, CM Kejriwal had said he will pray for the country on Holi as he claimed those doing good work are being arrested while those looting the country are getting away.

Also read: Manik Saha takes oath as Chief Minister of Tripura for second consecutive time

Addressing a press conference, CM Kejriwal had said he was worried about the state of affairs in the country. "Delhi's health and education sectors were ignored for 65 years before Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain turned things around with their hard work and ensured quality education and healthcare to the poor," he had said.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "imprisoned those (Jain and Sisodia) doing good work for the country, while those looting it are being embraced", the chief minister had said.

"I will meditate and pray on Holi for the betterment of the country. If you also feel the prime minister is not doing the right thing, you should also pray for the country after celebrating the festival," the chief minister had said.