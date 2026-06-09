20 TMC MPs signal their intent to defect to the NDA, prompting Congress' Bhupesh Baghel to question if they fear central agencies like ED and IT. The move comes after TMC's assembly poll defeat and aims to bypass the anti-defection law.

Congress Slams Defecting TMC MPs

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday questioned the 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who attempted to defect to the NDA, asking whether they are afraid of "attacks and central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department".

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Speaking with ANI, Congress leader reflected on the series of attacks and incidents that took place against TMC MPs after the tragic electoral defeat, questioning whether the defection of the MPs was a decision made out of fear. Stating that the party won under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, he asked the MPs to tender their resignations. "If we look at this sequence of events after the elections and the way the attacks have happened, the background itself is telling us why these 20 members have come forward. First thing, are they afraid of ED, IT?" he said. "Second thing, are they somewhere afraid of the attacks? Third thing, if they have undergone such a massive change of heart, then they should resign because these elections were won under Mamata Banerjee's leadership," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Masood slammed the TMC MPs for attempting to defect from the party, calling them "cowards, spinelss people". Speaking with ANI, the Congress MP expressed anger towards the MP's move and said that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, can only fight the battle. "They are cowards, spineless people. Democracy has been looted by looters. Parties are being broken through intimidation. The fight is straightforward, and apart from Rahul Gandhi, no one else has the strength to fight this battle firmly."

Rebels Signal Intent to Join NDA

The remarks come after nearly 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament have formally signalled their desire to break away from their party's current political trajectory and align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Monday confirmed the development to an ANI reporter with a 'Thumbs Up' emoji.

"A total of 20 TMC Members of Parliament have formally addressed a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing their desire to extend support to the NDA, signalling a potential shift in the political landscape of West Bengal and national parliamentary dynamics," Dastidar said.

Navigating the Anti-Defection Law

The development comes amid intensifying internal turmoil following the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, which saw the state elect its first BJP government under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. The dissident MPs, including Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, who submitted his resignation earlier on Monday, convened at the Motilal Nehru Marg residence of Union Minister and BJP West Bengal election in-charge Bhupender Yadav. The meeting was also attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The dissident camp's move appears to be a calculated effort to navigate the legal complexities of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. By securing the support of approximately 20 MPs, the faction appears to have surpassed the two-thirds threshold required under the anti-defection law's merger provision. Should the group be recognised by parliamentary authorities, they could potentially seek protection from disqualification, effectively formalising their shift toward the NDA.

The anti-defection law requires a faction to have at least two-thirds of the party's strength to avoid automatic disqualification. With the TMC holding 28 seats, the rebels would need the support of 19 MPs to make their move legally viable. The unfolding events present the most significant parliamentary challenge yet for the TMC leadership, signaling a volatile new chapter in West Bengal's political landscape. (ANI)