Geostrategic experts say Pakistan’s concerns over Afghanistan backing India on J&K are unfounded. Analysts note the Afghan visit strengthens bilateral cooperation, counters terrorism, and reinforces India’s historic and strategic ties in the region.

New Delhi: Pakistan has once again found itself on edge over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. A reference to the region in a joint statement released by India and Afghanistan has reportedly unsettled Islamabad, prompting it to summon the Afghan envoy to Pakistan.

Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is on a six-day visit to India, met with his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, on October 10. In the joint statement issued after their talks, Jaishankar expressed gratitude to Afghanistan for its strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, and for extending sincere condolences and solidarity with the Indian government and its people.

In what appeared to be an indirect reference to Pakistan, the two ministers “unequivocally” condemned all acts of terrorism originating from “regional countries.”

The joint statement also read: “Both sides emphasized respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” adding Jaishankar thanked his counterpart’s understanding of India's security concerns.

“The Afghan Foreign Minister reiterated the commitment that the Afghan government will not allow any group or individual to use the territory of Afghanistan against India.”

Experts Weigh In: Why Pakistan Is Unhappy

Asianet Newsable English spoke to international and geostrategic experts, who emphasized that Pakistan’s objections over Afghanistan’s support for India on Jammu and Kashmir lack legal or international basis.

According to Dr. Sanjay K Bhardwaj, Professor at School of International Studies (South Asian Studies), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Afghanistan’s stance aligns with accepted international norms and reflects a shared commitment between India and Afghanistan to combat terrorism.

“Pakistanis can do anything. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, and there is no violation of any rules or resolution. If any country is supporting India’s stand on Jammu and Kashmir, is legal and it is not violating any international conventions, including the UN," he said.

“The UN resolution doesn’t talk of Jammu and Kashmir but it talks of Pakistan to withdraw its forces from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and make conducive environment for plebiscites. But Pakistan has never obeyed the UN’s resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir. So, basically if Afghanistan is endorsing or supporting India’s position on Jammu and Kashmir I think that is an accepted International norms,” Prof Sanjay Bhardwaj added.

“Afghanistan and India have mutual interest to fight terrorism. Terrorism is emanating from a neighbouring country that is Pakistan. Afghanistan’s foreign minister’s visit to India also endorsed that we will fight against terrorism,” he further noted.

Historic India-Afghanistan Ties Strengthened

Major General Ashok Kumar (Retd), the Director General at Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), believes that India’s historic and cultural ties with Afghanistan give it a unique strategic advantage in the region.

“India and Afghanistan have historic cultural linkages with deep people to people connect. While countries like Pakistan have always exploited Afghanistan, India has always stood by them," he said.

“Due to the sudden withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan, the Taliban-led government assumed full control of Afghanistan. This emergent situation resulted in non-recognition of the government by most countries in the world including India. Seeing its historic connect, concern for the people and increased turbulence being created by Pakistan, India established a Technical Support set up to further the development works. During the recent visit by Afghanistan Foreign minister, India will be establishing full diplomatic connect by deactivating its Embassy. This renewed warmth has been created ripples both in China and Pakistan as it places India in a strategically advantageous position," Major General Ashok Kumar (Retd) added.

Strategic Implications for the Region

Senior geopolitical analyst and expert on Pakistan and Afghanistan, Qamar Agha, highlights that Pakistan has long opposed closer India-Afghanistan ties, particularly fearing that the Taliban would align with India. He says the recent visit by Afghanistan’s foreign minister to India marks a historic and positive step, with Kabul recognizing India’s territorial integrity, pledging not to allow hostile groups to operate from its soil, and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

“For Pakistan, they never wanted Taliban to be closer to India. They were very upset since the beginning. The visiting minister categorically mentioned Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement and also condemned terror attacks in Pahalgam. These are the things that Pakistan doesn’t like," he said.

“Pakistan’s plan was to use Afghan’s land against India. They wanted Taliban to continue oppose India’s policies in this region, cooperate with Pakistan and promote militancy and terrorism in India,” Qamar Agha added.

“That was the reason they summoned Afghan envoy and registered their unhappiness. By mentioning Jammu and Kashmir, the Taliban has accepted it as an integral part of India, which Pakistan doesn’t like,” he further said.

Talking about the Afghan’s foreign minister’s maiden visit to India, Qamar Agha said: “I believe that this visit is very fruitful and extremely positive. The best thing is that the Taliban government has recognised India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The second and most important thing is that Afghanistan has promised that they will not allow hostile groups or militants to operate from its soil against India. These are positive things and the cooperation will further strengthen between two countries.”

“India will continue to facilitate its developmental agendas in Afghanistan and we hope that people-to-people relations will also be strengthened. Overall, it’s a successful visit," the senior geopolitical analyst noted.

Talking about the importance of Afghanistan, Qamar Agha further highlighted: “Afghanistan is very important for us because of its strategic locations. It borders with Pakistan, Iran, China and some of Central Asian countries like Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. India is helping in building Afghanistan’s connectivity to Iran and from there to some central Asian countries via Chahbahar and other also. India also built a road that connects Afghanistan to Iran.”

“We have uninterrupted historical and cultural ties with Afghanistan of over 2000 years. People of Afghanistan wanted a closer ties because India is a time-tested friend of Afghanistan and we have always helped them whenever there was any problem, even after the toppling of the regime, India continues to help the people," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Office stated that the Additional Foreign Secretary (West Asia & Afghanistan) conveyed Islamabad’s “strong reservations” to the Afghan envoy over the references to Jammu and Kashmir in the India-Afghanistan joint statement.

"It was conveyed that the reference to Jammu and Kashmir as part of India is in clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions...," the Foreign Office said.