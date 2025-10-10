Afghanistan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi visits India as Delhi upgrades its Kabul mission to an embassy, boosting trade, security, and regional ties, with experts urging focus on education, visas, and women’s rights.

New Delhi: With Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visiting India for six days, New Delhi is shifting from cautious humanitarian engagement to a more open diplomatic approach toward the regime that ousted Ashraf Ghani on August 15, 2021. Reflecting a pragmatic response to Afghanistan’s political realities rather than idealistic policy, India has upgraded its ‘technical mission’ in Kabul to a full-fledged embassy.

Asianet Newsable English spoke with two international affairs experts to analyse the evolving dynamics between the two nations.

India’s Pragmatic Shift in Engagement with the Taliban

Dr Swaran Singh, a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) School of International Studies believes Muttaqi’s visit marks a practical shift in India’s approach toward the Taliban, focusing on trade, security, and humanitarian cooperation while managing regional influence and potential criticism over legitimacy and human rights.

“Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to India signals New Delhi’s pragmatic shift toward engaging the Taliban regime without formal recognition. It aims to secure counter-terrorism assurances, revive trade and humanitarian ties, and counter Pakistan-China influence in Kabul," he said. “The move enhances India’s regional leverage but risks criticism over Taliban legitimacy and human rights concerns,” he added.

Focus on Education and Health Ties

Prof. Dhananjay Tripathi, a senior associate professor at the Department of International Relations, South Asian University highlights that Muttaqi’s visit could strengthen India-Afghanistan ties beyond diplomacy, emphasising easier access for Afghan students and improvements in health visa processes.

“This is a good thing that has happened between India and Afghanistan. This should go beyond this visit also. One of the very important factors between two countries is the issue of Visa. Young Afghan students wanted to come to India for their higher studies. These should be some ease on this point," he said. “And the health visa also needs to be to be looked into it. The visit of the Afghan foreign minister will etch a new chapter between India and Afghanistan relationship,” Prof Dhananjay Tripathi added. “India should also convince the Taliban leadership with regards to women education and also should help them. I see it in positive terms in intensifying India – Afghan relationship,” he highlighted.

In a significant diplomatic move, during the bilateral meeting between the two foreign ministers on Friday in Delhi, Jaishankar announced the upgradation of its ‘technical mission’ in Kabul to the status of the Embassy of India.