    Adoption numbers reach pre-pandemic levels with 4,009 children finding new homes

    In domestic adoptions, 311 children found homes with relatives, while step parents adopted 101 children. Additionally, 18 children were adopted by overseas relatives (NRI/OCI).

    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 8:48 AM IST
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 8:48 AM IST

    Adoptions have surged to pre-pandemic levels, with 4,009 children finding homes between April 2023 and March 2024 in India and abroad. This marked a significant rise compared to the previous year, with in-country adoptions reaching 3,560, the highest since 2015-16.

    The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) reported an increase from 3,441 adoptions in 2022-23 to 4,009 in the latest fiscal year. Notably, 449 of these adoptions were international.

    CARA introduced the concept of 'foster adoption,' placing 10 children under this category in line with the Adoption Regulations 2022. The authority has also expedited cases involving relatives seeking to adopt orphaned children or prospective parents eager to adopt stepchildren.

    

    The surge in adoptions can be attributed to efforts to promote domestic adoption, including empowering district magistrates to issue adoption orders instead of courts. Authorities have also streamlined the adoption process to reduce delays.

