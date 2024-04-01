Vistara confirms flight delays, cancellations; cites 'crew unavailability', offers refund to passengers

Vistara Airline on Monday issued a statement confirming the frequent delays and cancellation of flights in the last few days and said that teams are working to stabilise the situation. The airline, which will be merged with Tata-owned Air India, faced similar disruptions last month.

Passengers have been severely criticizing Vistara Airline, an Indian airline that is jointly controlled by the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, for experiencing several delays and cancellations in recent days. In a statement released on Monday, the airlines acknowledged the inconvenience and stated that staff are attempting to stabilize the situation.

Vistara has announced that it would temporarily decrease the number of flights in order to provide appropriate connectivity across our network. The airline cited "crew unavailability" as the reason for the frequent delays and cancellations of flights.

"We confirm that, for a variety of operational reasons, we have had some flight cancellations and unavoidable delays in the past several days. Our personnel are putting forth endless effort to get the issue under control. We apologize for any difficulty these interruptions have caused to our valued customers," the airlines stated in a statement released after receiving negative feedback from travelers.

"We have made the decision to temporarily lower our flying schedule in order to guarantee sufficient network connectivity. In certain cases, we have combined flights or accommodated a higher number of passengers by deploying bigger aircraft, such as our B787-9 Dreamliner and A321neo, on certain domestic routes," the statement continued.

"We are providing affected customers with refunds or other flying choices, as appropriate. We acknowledge once more that our consumers have experienced great distress as a result of these disruptions and really apologize to them for the same. We are making every effort to bring the issue under control and will shortly be returning to our normal operations," the statement continued.

This is not the first time Vistara landed its passengers in the soup, making them wait for hours at the boarding gate. Earlier, the airline grabbed the headlines due to mass sick leaves by the pilots, impacting the service nationwide. The company then acknowledged the inconvenience and said they are working to maintain the flight schedules and will offer seamless connectivity to their customers.