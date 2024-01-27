Administrative reshuffle: Nitish Kumar govt transfers over 100 bureaucrats amid political turmoil in Bihar

Patna DM Chandrasekhar Singh, a 2010-batch IAS officer, found himself reassigned as a special secretary in the chief minister's secretariat following a notable disagreement with the state education department regarding school closures in Patna.

In a recent administrative shuffle, the Bihar government on Friday (January 26) implemented a significant overhaul by transferring 22 IAS, 79 IPS, and 45 Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) officers. Notable changes included the relocation of five district magistrates (DMs) and 17 Superintendents of Police (SPs).

Patna DM Chandrasekhar Singh, a 2010-batch IAS officer, found himself reassigned as a special secretary in the chief minister's secretariat following a notable disagreement with the state education department regarding school closures in Patna. His successor, 2011-batch IAS officer Shirsat Kapil Ashok, currently serving as the Inspector General (prisons), assumes the role of Patna DM.

Crackdown on Deepfake: YouTube takes down 1000 AI-driven celebrity scam ads

Naval Kishor Choudhary, the current Gopalganj DM, has been appointed as the new Bhagalpur DM. Simultaneously, Bhagalpur DM Subrat Kumar Sen takes over as the Muzaffarpur DM, reflecting a chain of administrative adjustments.

Arvind Kumar Choudhary, a 1995-batch IAS officer holding the position of principal secretary (finance), has been entrusted with the additional responsibility of principal secretary (rural development department). Senthil K Kumar, principal secretary of the home department, assumes the role of principal secretary in the planning department.

Similarly, 79 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers underwent transfers, including 17 SPs stationed in different districts. Sushil Mansingh Khopde, currently serving as additional director general (operations) in the Special Task Force (STF), transitions to the role of ADG (prohibition), while Amrit Raj moves from ADG (prohibition) to ADG (operations).

Forty-five officers in the Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) were also subject to reassignments, contributing to the broader restructuring of bureaucratic roles within the state.

Kerala Police lathi charge left Megha with nerve damage, salon she started with Rs 25 lakh loan in crisis

This recent wave of post transfers, involving 29 senior IAS officers on January 23, aligns with routine administrative processes. The changes reflect the government's commitment to optimizing leadership roles for effective governance.

A senior official from the General Administration Department emphasized that these administrative adjustments, occurring over the past few days, are part of a routine exercise aimed at enhancing the efficiency and dynamism of the administrative machinery.