YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has moved an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on the deteriorating law and order in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting a rise in police excesses, custodial deaths, and political violence.

YSRCP Member of Parliament Maddila Gurumoorthy has submitted an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha seeking an urgent discussion on the deteriorating law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh. In his notice, he stated that the State is witnessing a disturbing rise in police excesses, crimes against women, atrocities against Scheduled Castes, political violence, and serious violations of civil liberties, making the issue one of urgent public importance.

Allegations of Police Excesses and Custodial Deaths

He highlighted the recent reported deaths allegedly linked to police harassment, including the reported custodial deaths of Sai Krishna in Krishna district and Yedukondalu in SPSR Nellore district. He also referred to the deaths of Mala Gangamma in Kurnool, Kranti Kumar in Krishna district, and Sk Dariya Hussain of Piduguralla, who reportedly left behind a suicide note alleging police harassment. He said these incidents have raised grave concerns over custodial safety and police accountability.

Spike in Crimes Against Women

Gurumoorthy pointed out that between June 2024 and March 2026, Andhra Pradesh recorded 209 reported crimes against women, including 126 rape and sexual assault cases, 12 attempted rape cases, 35 sexual harassment cases, 97 physical assaults, 34 murders or suspicious deaths, and 15 suicides or suicide attempts linked to harassment.

Atrocities Against Scheduled Castes

He further noted that the State witnessed 69 reported incidents involving Scheduled Castes, including allegations of murders, custodial violence, police excesses, social boycott, land grabbing, demolition of houses, and offences under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Rising Political Violence

He also cited 133 reported incidents of political violence, comprising 49 murders, 6 attempted murders, 6 kidnappings, 58 physical attacks, 10 incidents of property destruction, and 4 alleged suicides due to political harassment.

Call for Central Government Intervention

It also referred to 12 reported adverse observations made by the Andhra Pradesh High Court regarding police functioning and 79 documented law and order incidents, which, according to the MP, indicate a broader breakdown of governance and civil liberties in the State. Through the Adjournment Motion, he urged the Union Government to seek a comprehensive report from the Andhra Pradesh Government, ensure impartial and time-bound investigations into all reported incidents, fix accountability wherever violations are established, and take immediate steps to restore the rule of law and safeguard the constitutional rights of every citizen. (ANI)