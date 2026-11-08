Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questions West Bengal's Rs 1,000 crore temple restoration plan, calling for inclusive religious funding. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge extend warm Diwali greetings to the nation.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Questions Temple Renovation Funding

Questioning West Bengal government over proposed Rs 1,000 crore spending over the next two years to renovate and restore ancient temples and monasteries across the West Bengal under 'Tirthakshetra Circuit', Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said resources should be made available to people of all religions and urging the government not to create divisions among religious communities.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion of Kali Puja and Diwali, Chowdhury said the country did not belong to any one religion and that the government should adopt an inclusive approach. "There are Gurdwaras and mosques, too; why is funding given only to temples? If resources are to be allocated, it must be done for everyone, for people of all religions. Our country does not belong to just one religion," he said. He further appealed against creating divisions between communities and called on the government to work towards including everyone.

Political Leaders Extend Diwali Greetings

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended greetings on Diwali, wishing for happiness, peace, and harmony in people's lives. In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Warm wishes to you and your family for Diwali! May the lamps of joy and prosperity light up every home. May this sacred festival bring happiness, peace, harmony, and the light of new hopes to all of India."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday extended greetings on Diwali, wishing for the darkness of injustice and ignorance to be dispelled and for the light of justice, equality, and goodwill to reach every person. In a post on X, Kharge asserted that May this sacred festival of lights spread the glow of happiness, peace, prosperity and joy in every home and courtyard.

Alongside Gandhi, other political leaders also extended Diwali greetings. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wished for the removal of injustice and ignorance from society. In a post on X, Kharge wished for the spread of happiness, peace, prosperity, and joy in every party worker's home. "On my behalf, and on behalf of all Congress Party leaders and workers, I extend heartfelt wishes to all our fellow citizens for Diwali. May this sacred festival of lights spread the glow of happiness, peace, prosperity and joy in every home and courtyard. May the flame of love, brotherhood and harmony always burn brightly in our society. May the darkness of injustice, ignorance and discrimination be dispelled, and may the light of justice, equality and goodwill reach every person. May the lamp of hope burn in every heart, and may every life be greeted by a new dawn of happiness," said Kharge. (ANI)

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