Adhir Chowdhury slams Mamata Banerjee over her remark on Congress, calls her 'mad person'

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the party's West Bengal head, was furious with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for challenging the legitimacy of the Congress and labelled Trinamool Congress supremo as a BJP proxy. He explained the Congress's presence across India, claiming that the Congress had 20% of the Opposition's overall vote share, and he questioned the TMC president where her party sits in politics.

Earlier on Friday, Mamata remarked, in reference to the outcomes of the recently ended Assembly elections in five states where Congress was humiliated, "All political parties that wish to combat the BJP should march in unison. Congress is losing credibility, and we can no longer rely on them."

Chowdhury blasted Mamata for doubting the Congress party's existence across India in response to her comments. "It's not appropriate to reply to a lunatic. In India, the Congress party has 700 MLAs. Is Didi in possession of it? Congress controls 20% of the Opposition's overall vote share. Is it in her possession? She says this to appease the BJP and function as its representative. To be current, she says stuff like this," he stated.

Taking a jab at Banerjee, who left the Congress party in 1997 due to a difference of opinion and went on to become a founding member of the Trinamool Congress, the state Congress chief stated that she would not have been born (politically) if Congress did not exist, further alleging that she weakened the party.

"Why are you making anti-Congress remarks? People like Mamata Banerjee would not have been born if Congress had not exist. She should keep this in mind. They travelled to Goa to delight the BJP, and they defeated the Congress. Everyone knows that you weakened the Congress in Goa," Chowdhury explained.

In the Assembly elections, the Congress suffered severe defeats in all five states and failed to maintain power in Punjab.

