Adani's Navi Mumbai and Guwahati airports have been named in the 'World's Most Beautiful Airports List 2026' by Prix Versailles. The global architecture and design award recognised the airports for their design, sustainability, and passenger-centricity.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India's largest private airport operator, has been recognised by Prix Versailles, one of the globally renowned architecture and design awards in the world. According to an official release from Adani, both Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Terminal 2 of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (LGBIA), earned a place in the World's Most Beautiful Airports List 2026. The recognition acknowledges design, sustainability, and passenger-centric planning.

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About the Prix Versailles Awards

The Prix Versailles is a distinguished annual global award in architecture and design, presented at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris since 2015. It awards both newly launched airports and terminals for their contemporary creations that embody a rare synthesis of distinctive architecture reflecting how airports are moving beyond conventional design to offer a richer and more harmonious vision of the world, a release said. Along with NMIA and LGBIA, five other international airports, including Guangzhou, China; Frankfurt am Main, Germany; Kandal Stueng, Cambodia; Pittsburgh, United States; and San Diego, United States, have also been recognised in this list.

Spotlight on Winning Designs

Navi Mumbai International Airport's Terminal 1 has been recognised for its distinctive lotus-inspired architecture, futuristic design language and integration of technology, art and functionality, creating a world-class gateway that reflects India's aspirations as a modern global economy.

As per a release, Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport is anchored at the vibrant intersection of South & Southeast Asia and serves as a monumental gateway to Northeast India--a region globally celebrated for its breathtaking ecological diversity and vibrant indigenous heritage. The architectural language of the airport's Terminal 2 is guided by the biophilic elegance of the 'Bamboo Orchid', honouring the region's rich biodiversity through a highly functional, sustainable envelope.

Adani Airports Responds to Recognition

"We are honoured to see our airports recognised on a global platform and remain committed to delivering world-class experiences that position India among the leading aviation markets of the world. At Adani Airports, we see airports as important connectors of people and regions. The recognition of both NMIA and Guwahati Airport by Prix Versailles validates our focus on developing infrastructures which are at par with the best in architectural excellence with functionality, sustainability and operational efficiency," said Spokesperson of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

Next Steps in the Competition

The Prix Versailles awards aim to promote intelligent sustainability, where culture serves and transcends the concept of the environment. Presented annually, three airports and/or airport terminals from the 2026 list will also receive a World Title (Prix Versailles, Interior or Exterior), to be awarded at the end of the year, a release added. (ANI)