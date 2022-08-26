Adani group rejects NDTV's assertion of SEBI nod for share acquisition

On November 27, 2020, SEBI restrained the founder-promoters Prannoy and Radhika Roy "from accessing the securities market, and further prohibiting buying, selling, or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner whatsoever for a period of 2 years".

Adani group has reportedly rejected NDTV's assertion that Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) approval is required to acquire interests in RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd, which holds 29.18 per cent shares in the media company. It is reported that the promoter entity of the Adani Group is not part of the regulator's order that restrained Prannoy and Radhika Roy from accessing the securities market.

Meanwhile, VCPL, terming the contentions raised by RRPR as 'baseless, legally untenable and devoid of merit', said the holding firm is "bound to immediately perform its obligation and allot the equity shares" as specified in the Warrant Exercise Notice.

Adani Enterprises Ltd also said that VCPL has received a reply on behalf of RRPR to the Warrant Exercise Notice dated August 23, 2022. "RRPR is not a party to the SEBI Order dated 27th November 2020. Consequently, the restraints as pointed out by RRPR in paragraphs 111(b) and 112 of the SEBI Order do not apply to RRPR," Adani Enterprises said in the regulatory update.

The Warrant Exercise Notice was issued by its subsidiary Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Ltd (VCPL) under a contract, which is binding on RRPR, it added.

"RRPR is therefore obligated to comply with its contractual obligations," Adani Enterprises further said in the update. The group also said the performance of obligations by RRPR pursuant to the Warrant Exercise Notice will not result in violation of the Sebi order as "there is no, direct or indirect, dealing in any securities of Prannoy Roy or Radhika Roy" pursuant to the exercise of the warrants by VCPL and allotment of shares by RRPR.

"VCPL, therefore, does not agree with RRPR that prior written approval from SEBI is required for allotment of shares to VCPL on the exercise of warrants," it added.

Earlier, the media company had said the approval from market regulator SEBI is "necessary" for VCPL to acquire interests in NDTV's promoter entity RRPR Ltd against an unpaid loan.

In a disclosure to exchanges, NDTV said the ban expires on November 26, 2022, said NDTV in a disclosure to exchanges.

"... unless pending appeal proceedings were to successfully conclude prior, Sebi approval is necessary for the proposed Acquirer to secure 99.5 per cent interests in the Promoter Group vehicle, since this would consequently lead to the acquisition of voting rights in respect of 29.18 per cent of the issued share capital of the Target Company held by the Promoter Group vehicle," NDTV said in the regulatory filing.

On Tuesday, Adani group announced that it has acquired 29.18 per cent shareholding in NDTV and will launch an open offer to buy an additional 26 per cent stake.

The key element behind the takeover bid is an unpaid loan that NDTV's promoter entity RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd had availed from Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL).

The entity had taken a loan of Rs 403.85 crore in 2009-10 and against this amount, warrants were issued by RRPR. With the warrants, VCPL had the right to convert them into a 99.9 per cent stake in RRPR in case the loan was not repaid.

