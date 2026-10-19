SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal demanded a central investigation into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, slamming the Punjab administration for the total collapse of law and order and an alleged nexus with the drug mafia.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday criticised the Punjab administration, demanding a central investigation into the daylight murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.

Badal Slams Punjab Govt, Demands Central Probe

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, in a post on X, highlighted the brazen nature of the crime, denouncing the breakdown of public order following the October 13 incident, which was streamed live on social media. “The total impunity with which anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was murdered in broad daylight, on a Facebook Live in Mansa on October 13, exposes the hard reality of the drug menace and the total collapse of law and order in Punjab,” Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote.

The SAD MP further questioned official oversight, pointing out that despite repeated warnings and multiple administrative raids on the accused chemist's establishment, regulatory safeguards failed to prevent the tragedy. She said, “Despite Jhota repeatedly alerting the police about drug sales, no action was taken. In fact, despite 10 raids on the ‘murderer’ chemist, he was still provided with an arms licence. WHY? HOW? This raises serious questions about the drug mafia’s alleged nexus with the police and people in power in Punjab. Who in the Govt is protecting him?“

Directing sharp criticism at the state's leadership over administrative apathy, Badal contrasted public safety outcomes with governance priorities, adding, “When the CM would rather party abroad than act against drug peddlers, what else can Punjab expect from a police force that appears indifferent even when a young man offers to lead them to those selling drugs? WHAT A SHAME!”

Citing an erosion of public trust in the state apparatus, Badal formally appealed to the Union Home Ministry to intervene. “As the Punjab Govt is complicit in Jhota's murder and the people of Punjab have lost faith in Guru Dokhi @BhagwantMann, I request the Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji to order an independent CBI probe into Jhota's murder and the wider drug trade. Those responsible for silencing voices against drugs must face exemplary punishment! Punjab’s future cannot be held hostage by drug mafias, while those who dare to expose them pay with their lives,” Harsimrat Kaur Badal said.

Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal remarks came amid continuing concerns over drug abuse in Punjab and demands for stronger action against drug trafficking and addiction following the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota. Jhota was known for his vocal campaigns against the drug menace in the state and was recently murdered in Punjab's Mansa district.

Haryana CM Criticises Punjab Govt Over Drug Menace

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also criticised the Punjab government over the growing drug menace in the state, expressing concern about the impact of substance abuse on young people and their families. Speaking in Jalandhar, Saini also referred to the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota and emphasised the need to address the drug problem beyond political differences.

When asked about the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota in Punjab and the continuing issue of drug abuse, Saini criticised the state government's functioning and questioned its approach to tackling the problem.

Taking a dig at the Punjab government, the Haryana Chief Minister said, “The government was formed on lies and jokes. Jokes don't work; it's the work that works.”

Referring to Shah's remarks, Saini said, “Amit Shah ji recently said that we will free Punjab from drugs before 2029, and we will do it.”

He further emphasised that the issue of drug abuse should not be reduced to political arguments, describing it as an emotional and social concern that affects countless families. “What he is saying is that this is not a political issue, and we shouldn't play politics over it,” Saini said.

Highlighting the human cost of addiction, the Chief Minister began referring to the emotional suffering experienced by young people's parents and families. He noted that the consequences of substance abuse extend beyond individuals and affect entire households. (ANI)