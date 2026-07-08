IMD has forecast widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across Northwest, Central, West Coast, and Northeast India as the southwest monsoon remains active. Heavy rains have already caused disruptions, including a highway cave-in in Gurugram.

IMD Forecasts Widespread Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast widespread rainfall activity across several parts of the country over the next few days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over parts of Northwest, Central, West Coast and Northeast India as the southwest monsoon continues to remain active.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the IMD's All India Weather Forecast Bulletin, heavy rainfall is likely over the states. On July 8, heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Coastal Karnataka, East Rajasthan, Gujarat Region, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and South Interior Karnataka. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Kerala and Mahe, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, North Interior Karnataka, Punjab, Saurashtra and Kutch, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, West Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

Future Outlook and Monsoon Advancement

The weather office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across several states over the coming days, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. The IMD also forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall over parts of the West Coast and adjoining regions, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-60 kmph) across peninsular, central and northeastern India. The IMD also stated that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Gujarat and additional areas of Rajasthan and Haryana, and conditions remain favourable for its further advance into the remaining parts of northwest India.

Rainfall Causes Disruptions

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall affected normal life in several states. In Haryana's Gurugram, a major section of National Highway-48 caved in at the Narsinghpur area on Tuesday following heavy rainfall, disrupting traffic movement.

In Uttarakhand, traffic on the Yamunotri National Highway (NH-134) was disrupted near Siyanchatti after debris and stones fell onto the road. According to the Uttarakhand Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the concerned agency has launched clearance operations to remove the debris and restore traffic movement.

IMD Issues Safety Advisory

The IMD has advised people in areas likely to receive heavy rainfall to check traffic conditions before travelling, follow traffic advisories, avoid waterlogged areas and vulnerable structures, and take precautions against localised flooding, reduced visibility, landslides and transport disruptions. (ANI)