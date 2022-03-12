Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Accidental' Indian missile launch: Pakistan makes 7 demands

    Making its intention clear to make the most of the incident, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said that a "serious matter" like this cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation offered by the Indian authorities.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 12, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

    A day after India expressed regret over the accidental firing of a missile that landed in Pakistani territory, Islamabad has sought further explanation from India over the 'technical malfunction' that caused the incident. 

    Pakistan has also sought a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident.

    Islamabad also called upon the global community to take serious note of the incident in a nuclearized environment and play its due role in promoting strategic stability in the region.

    The demand comes a day after India's defence ministry acknowledged that its missile had landed in Pakistan's Mian Channu in Khanewal district on March 9 and also ordered a high-level probe into the matter.

    Pakistan's foreign affairs ministry said the incident pointed towards multiple loopholes and technical lapses in the Indian handling of strategic weapons. 

    Calling India's decision to hold an internal court of inquiry insufficient, the Pakistani foreign ministry demanded a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident.

    The statement from Islamabad further states the incident raised fundamental questions regarding security protocols and technical safeguards against the accidental or unauthorized launch of missiles in a nuclearized environment. 

    Making its intention clear to make the most of the incident, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said that a "serious matter" like this cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation offered by the Indian authorities.

    Islamabad also sought answers to several questions. They are: 

    • India must explain the safeguards in place to prevent accidental missile launches, and elaborate on the circumstances of this incident.

    • India must explain the specifications of the missile that landed in Pakistani territory.

    • India also needs to explain the flight path/ trajectory of the accidentally launched missile and how it ultimately turned and entered Pakistan?

    • Was the missile equipped with self-destruct mechanism? Why did it fail to actualize?

    • Are Indian missiles kept ready for launch even during routine maintenance?

    • Why did India not inform Pakistan immediately about the accidental launch of the missile? Why did India wait till after Pakistan announced the incident and sought clarification?

    • India has to explain if the missile was "handled" by its armed forces or some rogue elements?

