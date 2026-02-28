A man driving a Thar in Noida was arrested after trying to flee a petrol pump without paying. He hit and injured a salesman who chased him. The salesman is hospitalised but stable, and the police have seized the vehicle involved in the incident.

A man has been taken into police custody after he allegedly attempted to flee without paying for petrol and injured a petrol pump salesman in the Thana Badalpur area of Noida, police said. The accused has been identified as Harsh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Detail the Incident

"On 27 February, a Thar driver attempted to flee without paying for the petrol in the Thana Badalpur area. The petrol pump salesman chased the vehicle, after which the Thar driver hit him, causing his motorcycle to fall and injuring him," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajendra Gautam said.

Victim Hospitalised, Investigation Underway

Salesman Kuldeep Sharma has been hospitalised for treatment and is currently in stable condition. Thar vehicle involved in the incident has been seized. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)