'Missile accidentally fired': India informs Pakistan of malfunction, orders probe

India on Friday issued a clarification over Pakistan's claim that New Delhi has launched a supersonic 'projectile' and violated Pakistan's airspace. In a statement, India said that the missile landed in Pakistani territory due to technical malfunction in the course of routine maintenance.

Last night, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar briefed the media persons in Rawalpindi during which he gave information about the launch of a high-altitude supersonic object that was picked inside the Indian territory by the Air Defence Operations Centre of the Pakistan Air Force on March 9 at 6:43 pm."

He said that the Indian side have been informed and sought a response from them.

The defence ministry, in its clarification, said during the course of routine maintenance on March 9, a technical malfunction caused the accidental firing of the missile.

Taking a serious view of the matter, India has ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry.

The Indian defence ministry further noted that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan.

While deeply regrettable the incident, the defence ministry said it was also a matter of relief that there had been no loss of life due to the accident.

On January 9 evening, India's missile from Sirsa in Haryana fell near Mian Channu in Khanewal district. The "projectile" reportedly caused damage to some civilian properties in the area.

The Pakistanis had sought an explanation from India. Babar claimed that the incident showed India's disregard for aviation safety and reflected very poorly on its procedural efficiency and technological prowess. He also stated that this could have resulted in a major aviation disaster.