AAP leader Sanjeev Jha and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari are locked in a war of words over demolition action in Jagatpur village. Jha accused Tiwari of misleading people, while Tiwari alleged Jha was protecting illegal land and orchestrating the controversy.

AAP leader Sanjeev Jha has launched a sharp attack on BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, alleging that he was avoiding the truth and attempting to mislead people amid an ongoing controversy over demolition action in Jagatpur village. Reacting to Tiwari's earlier remarks, Jha questioned the actions taken against AAP representatives and claimed they were detained during the incident. "Whom did they detain? Me, my Councillor, and my Councillor's father. Manoj did this because he is afraid to face the truth, afraid of being exposed for lying. Had he simply allowed us to sit down together with all those people he met, the truth would have come to light. He wanted to evade that situation," Jha told ANI.

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Jha's Personal Attack on Tiwari

Escalating his attack, the AAP leader further said, "You can hang me. The government is in your hands. We are ready for this. We are people who have emerged from the crucible of social movements and struggles." Targeting him personally, Jha added, "You found your place in politics solely because you were a good singer and a good dancer. I entered politics because I have endured struggle; I have participated in and led movements."

The confrontation comes amid an ongoing political dispute over alleged demolition action in Jagatpur village, which AAP leaders claim is being carried out despite assurances that no such action would take place.

Tiwari Hits Back

Earlier on Tuesday, Tiwari had alleged that Jha and AAP Councillor Gagan Chaudhary had visited his residence and conspired to mislead villagers over alleged illegal land issues and demolition actions. "Aam Aadmi Party MLA for Burari, Sanjeev Jha, and the AAP Councillor Gagan Chaudhary, visited my home. In an attempt to protect their own illegally acquired land, these two individuals hatched a conspiracy and misled the villagers," he had said.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is intent on defaming the government; since they themselves accomplished nothing, and now that good things are happening, they are feeling resentful. So, in furtherance of this agenda, today in Jagatpur village, specifically regarding a house that was under construction, or rather where the walls were already standing, it is still technically classified as being 'under construction.' Regarding this house under construction, the Councillor himself sent an MCD official to have a small portion of it demolished, and then created a ruckus, claiming: Look, action is being taken under the 'O-Zone'-regulations.The very house in which Sanjeev Jha currently resides has itself been built by encroaching upon government land," he added.

Row Over 'Conflicting Assurances'

The row had escalated earlier on Tuesday after Jha alleged that Tiwari had given conflicting assurances to villagers regarding demolition in the area, claiming that despite assurances, action was still carried out on the ground. "They are claiming that demolition work will take place in Jagatpur village due to the 'O-Zone' issue. The day before yesterday, the MP visited Burari and stated that the 'O-Zone'-related signboard installed there was incorrect, and that no demolition would occur. Yesterday, when the villagers came to meet him, he gave them assurances that no demolition would take place; however, demolition did occur today," Jha had said.

Jha further alleged that tensions escalated at the site following the demolition action. "There was a major confrontation at the site, and it was stated that demolition would resume tomorrow. Consequently, some village elders and I have come here today to appeal to the MP, pointing out that despite his assurances, demolition is still taking place, and fear prevails among the people," he had said.

"We urge him to personally intervene and provide assurances that this demolition will not proceed. Our demand is simply that no demolition should take place," Jha added. (ANI)