AAP leader Gopal Rai joined protesters at Jantar Mantar, demanding the Education Minister resign over compromising students' future. Other leaders, including Manish Sisodia, also joined protests against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

AAP Demands Education Minister's Resignation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Monday reached Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with protesters. Speaking to reporters, Rai alleged that the future of millions of students was being compromised and called for the resignation of the Education Minister. He said, "Students and young people from across the country have arrived at Jantar Mantar. Everyone shares a common concern: the Education Minister is plunging the future of millions of the nation's students and youth into darkness, and therefore, he must resign; the people are demanding his removal."

The AAP leader further criticised the government's recent actions regarding activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was forcibly moved from the protest site, adding that the decision has sparked public outrage. "The government has forcibly ended Wangchuk's hunger strike, sparking public outrage. People have gathered here today with the demand that the Education Minister be removed and the future of the nation's students and youth be secured," he added.

Senior Leaders Join 'Cockroach Protest'

Meanwhile, on Monday, in a major political escalation in the national capital, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Atishi, arrived at Jantar Mantar to participate in the 'Cockroach protest.' Earlier on Sunday, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia appealed for active involvement of everyone, despite their inclination towards any respective political party, to join the protest march to the Parliament tomorrow to showcase support to the youth of the country.

Sisodia on NEET-UG Paper Leak

Speaking at the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at the Jantar Mantar, Sisodia said that the youth of the country are gathered to demand strict legal action against those responsible for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. "The youth of the country are gathered at Jantar Mantar, demanding that those responsible for cheating 22 lakh children, which unfortunately drove at least 17 children, that we know of, and likely more, to die by suicide. Those who forced them to die by suicide should be prosecuted for attempted murder. Instead, they have been made ministers," he said. (ANI)