Congress leader Salman Khurshid questioned the BJP govt's silence on the Israel-Iran conflict, asking if India is 'complicit or doesn't dare to tell the truth'. He also criticized the lack of courage to speak to friends on the Russia-Ukraine issue.

Khurshid Questions India's Stance on Israel-Iran Conflict

Former External Affairs Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday questioned India's stance in the Israel-Iran conflict, asking whether "we are complicit or don't dare to tell the truth." Targeting the BJP government, Salman Khurshid said, "Our Prime Minister went to Israel. Immediately after his visit, Israel decides to take hostile action against Iran. We have a relationship with Iran as well... Whether it's speaking to Iran or to Israel, why are we not speaking? Where is our voice?... Either we are complicit in whatever is happening, or we don't dare to tell the truth. Whatever it is, it is a bad thing for us... it's a bad thing that's happening to the world."

Speaking about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said, "We have friends across the globe... but unfortunately, we don't seem to be showing the courage to speak to our friends, whoever they may be, to say that something very wrong is happening. We couldn't do it in Europe between Russia and Ukraine,"

India has always advocated for peace in the Ukraine-Russia and Iran-Israel conflicts. The country has also pushed for a two-state solution in the Gaza conflict.

Congress Condemns US-Israel Strikes

Congress has condemned the United States and Israel's joint military strikes against Iran and urged the Centre to ensure the safety of Indians in West Asia. Congress MP and General Secretary in charge of Communication, Jairam Ramesh, slammed US President Donald Trump, calling the nuclear deal negotiations with Iran a "charade." He attributed the US involvement in strikes to provocation of Israel.

Jairam Ramesh Slams Trump

Jairam Ramesh wrote, "For weeks, President Trump maintained the charade of diplomacy and negotiations with Iran. Egged on by the Israeli PM, Netanyahu and hawks in the US, he has launched a military offensive aimed at achieving regime change." "The INC condemns this attack and calls upon the Government of India to help bring the hostilities to an immediate end. The Government of India must take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of the millions of Indians who live and work in the West Asia region," the X post read.

Military Escalation in West Asia

Israel and the US launched a joint military strike on Iran, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion, targeting military sites, missile production facilities, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office. Several ministries in southern Tehran were reportedly struck, and residents heard powerful blasts as tensions surged following a pre-emptive military strike by Israel, which reportedly targeted multiple sites, including in the capital.

In response, Iran has launched a targeted missile strike against Israel and the United States military base in Bahrain, the UAE, and Qatar. Iranian officials vowed a "crushing response," warning of strong retaliation against perceived aggression.

The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold.

This direct strike follows weeks of high-stakes nuclear negotiations and mounting military posturing in the region. While the full scope and impact of the strike are still being assessed, the launch signals a significant retaliatory move in the broader confrontation between the two countries. (ANI)