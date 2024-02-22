TMC's Mahua Moitra seeks media restraint in court, Delhi HC raises questions on press awareness

During the court session, senior advocate Rebecca John, representing Moitra, informed the bench led by Justice Subramonium Prasad that her client received summons only after they were broadcasted by the media.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday (February 22) questioned Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra and sought an explanation on how the media had prior knowledge of the proceedings. Moitra had filed a petition requesting the court to restrain media houses and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from disseminating sensitive and unverified information about the agency's investigation into her alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Maintenance Act, 1999 (FEMA).

During the court session, senior advocate Rebecca John, representing Moitra, informed the bench led by Justice Subramonium Prasad that her client received summons only after they were broadcasted by the media. Justice Prasad, acknowledging Moitra's status as a public figure, commented that matters involving her naturally become newsworthy. He questioned how the press was aware of the court hearing that day.

Rebecca John argued in court that Moitra, complying with the investigation agency's request, was obligated to provide a significant amount of sensitive material. However, she expressed concerns about potential leaks to the press if she submitted the requested information. The ED's counsel refuted these allegations, asserting that no such leaks had occurred, and the agency had not issued any press releases regarding the matter.

The bench, presided over by Justice Subramonium Prasad, reserved its order and is expected to announce it on Friday. This development follows Moitra's earlier plea, dismissed on January 18, where she sought to prevent authorities from evicting her from a government bungalow after her expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

In December 2023, Moitra lost her Lok Sabha membership following an Ethics Committee inquiry, which found her guilty of accepting cash for posing queries in Parliament, allegedly in exchange for favors from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target his business rival Gautam Adani.

