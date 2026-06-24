- Home
- India
- Delhi Weather LATEST Update: City Weather Turns Pleasant After Dust Storm and Rain, Temperature Drops by Up to 14°C
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: City Weather Turns Pleasant After Dust Storm and Rain, Temperature Drops by Up to 14°C
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: A sudden spell of strong winds and rain transformed Delhi-NCR’s weather on Tuesday, bringing much-needed relief from intense heat. Temperatures dropped sharply across several areas as monsoon activity gained momentum
Storm and Rain Bring Immediate Relief From Heat
Delhi-NCR witnessed a dramatic weather shift on Tuesday afternoon as strong winds, dust storms and widespread rainfall swept across the region. Residents, who had been enduring days of scorching temperatures and high humidity, finally received relief as the weather turned cooler and more comfortable.
The change was linked to the continued advancement of the southwest monsoon, which has intensified weather activity across several parts of India. Dark clouds covered the sky during the afternoon, reducing visibility in some areas as powerful gusts of wind moved through the city. Wind speeds exceeded 50 kmph in several locations before heavy rain followed.
Temperatures Plunge Across Delhi
The sudden weather event led to a remarkable drop in temperatures across multiple parts of the capital. At Safdarjung, Delhi’s primary weather station, the temperature fell from around 40°C to 33°C, marking a seven-degree decline.
Ayanagar recorded the sharpest fall, where temperatures dropped by nearly 15°C from 40.6°C to 25.7°C. Other areas also experienced significant cooling, including Jafarpur, Palam, Pusa and Najafgarh. The rapid decline in temperatures offered immediate respite from the intense summer conditions that had dominated the region in recent days.
More Rain and Pleasant Conditions Expected
Following the storm and rainfall, weather conditions became noticeably more pleasant across most areas of Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for a few hours during the peak of the storm due to the intensity of the weather system.
Forecasters expect intermittent thunderstorms and light rainfall to continue through the remainder of the week as monsoon activity strengthens further. Over the next seven days, maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 38°C and 40°C, while minimum temperatures are expected to range from 26°C to 30°C. Continued rainfall could help keep extreme heat in check and provide sustained relief for residents.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.