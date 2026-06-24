Delhi-NCR witnessed a dramatic weather shift on Tuesday afternoon as strong winds, dust storms and widespread rainfall swept across the region. Residents, who had been enduring days of scorching temperatures and high humidity, finally received relief as the weather turned cooler and more comfortable.

The change was linked to the continued advancement of the southwest monsoon, which has intensified weather activity across several parts of India. Dark clouds covered the sky during the afternoon, reducing visibility in some areas as powerful gusts of wind moved through the city. Wind speeds exceeded 50 kmph in several locations before heavy rain followed.