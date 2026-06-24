The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will meet on Wednesday to examine C&AG reports, questioning Home Ministry officials on the Andaman medical institute. A separate parliamentary panel also reviewed the CSAT component of the Civil Services exam.

PAC to Examine C&AG Report on Andaman Medical Institute

The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Congress MP K C Venugopal, will meet at 11:00 am on Wednesday at the Parliament House Annexe (PHA) to examine issues highlighted in recent Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) reports.

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According to the agenda, the committee will first receive a briefing from audit officials, followed by oral evidence from representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs on two subjects. The first subject concerns the "Establishment and Functioning of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences," based on a C&AG report of 2025. Officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs are expected to depose before the panel and respond to issues raised in the audit findings concerning the two institutions.

The previous meeting of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (PAC) was held on June 4 in the Parliament premises. The agenda of the meeting included a briefing by Audit, followed by the oral evidence of the representatives of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on the subject "Performance Audit of Skill Development under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana" based on the report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The committee considered and adopted the draft Reports as done by Sub-Committee-II (Defence) and Sub-Committee-VI (Non-Compliance).

Parliamentary Panel Reviews CSAT in Civil Services Exam

Earlier on Monday, a meeting of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice was held at the Parliament House Annexe Extension (PHAE) Building, to review the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) component in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination.

As per the notice issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the Committee heared the views of Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT); and Secretary, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on the subject "Filling up of vacancies in the Central Government" as well as impact and outcomes of the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) component in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination. The parliamentary panel is headed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh DGP, Brij Lal. The committee, in April, had urged UPSC to revisit the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) in the prelims, highlighting that its heavy focus on quantitative and analytical skills may disadvantage non-science, rural, and underserved aspirants. CSAT, introduced in 2011, was meant to test logical reasoning and aptitude alongside General Studies. (ANI)