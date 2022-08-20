Delhi LG orders transfer of bureaucrats; Congress calls for Sisodia's resignation after CBI raids | Top update

Congress leaders Alka Lamba and Abhishek Dutt said that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia should resign. This comes a day after the CBI raided the minister's home for nearly 15 hours. The CBI seized Sisodia's computer, phone, and some documents.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed demanded the resignation of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over his alleged involvement in a corruption case involving implementing the Delhi Excise Policy on Saturday.

This comes a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the minister's home for nearly 15 hours. Congress leaders Alka Lamba and Abhishek Dutt said that deputy CM Manish Sisodia should resign.

Following the raid on Delhi's Deputy CM's house, VK Saxena, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, ordered the transfer of 12 IAS officers. The officers were reshuffled to different departments just hours after the CBI raid.

As per PTI, the transferred officials include special secretary of health and family welfare, Udit Prakash Rai, whom the LG had previously recommended action against for allegedly accepting bribes to offer "undue favours" to an executive engineer in two corruption instances.

Previously, Delhi Congress Chief Anil Kumar stated that the party informed the then-Police Commissioner of Delhi, Rakesh Asthana, in June of a "multi-crore scam" involving the illegal distribution of liquor licences to shell companies. Despite his appeal, Rakesh claims that no action was taken.

After a 15-hour raid on his home, the CBI seized his computer, phone, and some documents, according to Manish Sisodia.

While talking to the media after the raid, Sisodia said that CBI is being controlled "from on high, and we haven't done anything wrong. We are not scared. For the people, we've done our best. The CBI seized my phone and computer. I have the blessing of lakhs of students' families. We will not give up and continue providing good service through good hospitals and schools."

On Saturday (August 20), at 12 pm, he will hold a press conference at his home, Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, former Congress leader Kapil Sibal posted a poem on his Twitter account and echoed Manish Sisodia's allegations about the CBI on Saturday.

The central agency's investigation into Manish Sisodia began with an FIR based on a referral from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who requested an investigation into alleged irregularities in implementing the Excise Policy 2021-22. Following the FIR, Sisodia is the first accused in the case.

