    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Amid the CBI raids on Manish Sisodia, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced, "I am issuing a number today, missed call number 9510001000. Those who want to join this mission, those who want to see India as the number 1 nation in the world, the most powerful nation. the best nation should join this mission."

    Aug 19, 2022, 2:50 PM IST

    Arvind Kejriwal launched a "Missed Call" campaign, inviting people to join his "national mission," on the same day that the CBI searched the offices of his deputy, Manish Sisodia. The Delhi Chief Minister stated in a video speech, "To join our national mission to make India Number 1, please give missed call on 9510001000, let's take India on top."

    "I am issuing a number today, missed call number 9510001000. Those who want to join this mission, those who want to see India as the number 1 nation in the world, the most powerful nation. the best nation should join this mission," said Delhi CM. 

    "The CBI raid shouldn't be cause for concern; just let them get on with their job. They are being harassed by us on orders from above. AAP politicians are being targeted by the federal government," according to Kejriwal, who made the accusation in a video speech.

    There will be challenges, but our work won't stop, Kejriwal said, holding up a front-page New York Times piece applauding Sisodia's educational strategy for Delhi. Sisodia has been declared as the best education minister in the world.

    The largest daily published Sisodia's picture along with an article about Delhi's educational revolution, according to Kejriwal, who also noted that the last time India's name appeared in the NYT was in relation to Covid-related mass fatalities.

    According to Kejriwal, searches were conducted on fellow ministers Kailash Gahlot and Satyendar Jain, but nothing came of them. He concluded by saying that there have been raids on Sisodia before; this is not the first. There have also been raids on him and several of ministers, but nothing has come of them, and nothing will this time either.

