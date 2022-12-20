Aaditya Thackeray demands probe over Eknath Shinde's land allotment decision in previous MVA govt

Recently, the Bombay High Court ordered status quo on Eknath Shinde's decision, when he was the minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, of allotment of land meant for slum dwellers to private individuals.

Leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Aaditya Thackeray, demanded a probe into Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's decision to allot land meant for slum dwellers to private individuals while he was the minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Also, Thackeray claimed that the 'unconstitutional' Maharashtra government was unwilling to listen to and discuss the important Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary issue on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Previously, the Bombay High Court ordered status quo on the Shinde's decision when he was the minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government of allotment of land meant for slum dwellers to private individuals.

On December 14, the Nagpur bench of the High Court was informed by amicus curie (court-appointed assist) advocate Anand Parchure that Shinde, while serving as urban development minister in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, had directed the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) to give away land acquired for a housing scheme for slum dwellers to 16 private individuals.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state Legislative Council that the government does not provide anyone with expensive plots at reduced rates. However, Aaditya Thackeray demanded an inquiry into the matter.

According to Thackeray, while Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai takes an aggressive stance on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue, the Maharashtra Chief Minister and state ministers are afraid to discuss it.

Additionally, he claimed that the Opposition wanted to discuss the issue; however, the government was not listening.

He added, "Maharashtra wants to know the government's stand on the issue."

The border issue between the two states erupted again on Monday when police stopped members of Maharashtra's Opposition parties, Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), from entering Karnataka.

According to an Opposition leader from Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, they were scheduled to attend a gathering organised by the pro-Marathi group Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES).

