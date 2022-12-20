Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aaditya Thackeray demands probe over Eknath Shinde's land allotment decision in previous MVA govt

    Recently, the Bombay High Court ordered status quo on Eknath Shinde's decision, when he was the minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, of allotment of land meant for slum dwellers to private individuals. 
     

    Aaditya Thackeray demands probe over Eknath Shinde's land allotment decision in previous MVA govt - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 5:24 PM IST

    Leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Aaditya Thackeray, demanded a probe into Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's decision to allot land meant for slum dwellers to private individuals while he was the minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Also, Thackeray claimed that the 'unconstitutional' Maharashtra government was unwilling to listen to and discuss the important Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary issue on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. 

    Previously, the Bombay High Court ordered status quo on the Shinde's decision when he was the minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government of allotment of land meant for slum dwellers to private individuals. 

    On December 14, the Nagpur bench of the High Court was informed by amicus curie (court-appointed assist) advocate Anand Parchure that Shinde, while serving as urban development minister in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, had directed the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) to give away land acquired for a housing scheme for slum dwellers to 16 private individuals.

    On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state Legislative Council that the government does not provide anyone with expensive plots at reduced rates. However, Aaditya Thackeray demanded an inquiry into the matter.

    According to Thackeray, while Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai takes an aggressive stance on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue, the Maharashtra Chief Minister and state ministers are afraid to discuss it.
    Additionally, he claimed that the Opposition wanted to discuss the issue; however, the government was not listening. 

    He added, "Maharashtra wants to know the government's stand on the issue." 

    The border issue between the two states erupted again on Monday when police stopped members of Maharashtra's Opposition parties, Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), from entering Karnataka.

    According to an Opposition leader from Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, they were scheduled to attend a gathering organised by the pro-Marathi group Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES).

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Maharashtra-K'taka border row: Sena's Raut targets PM Modi, says, 'PM mediates in Russia-Ukraine war but..' 

    Also Read: Maharashtra-K'taka border row: CM Bommai speaks to Amit Shah; Centre to call both CMs next week

    Also Read: Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: Uddhav's Shiv Sena meets Amit Shah; Police Act 37 imposed in Kolhapur

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 5:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre strikes den of misinformation on YouTube; exposes three channels spreading fake news: Report AJR

    Centre strikes den of misinformation on YouTube; exposes three channels spreading fake news: Report

    Amid Kharge's 'dog' remark, Madhya Pradesh minister questions Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi sacrifices AJR

    Amid Kharge's 'dog' remark, Madhya Pradesh minister questions Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi sacrifices

    CM Basavaraj Bommai assured inclusion in cabinet, claims Karnataka MLA Eshwarappa - adt

    CM Bommai assured inclusion in cabinet, claims K'taka MLA Eshwarappa

    Stop feeding sweets to friends instead Rahul Gandhi's fresh dig at PM Modi AJR

    'Stop feeding sweets to friends, instead...': Rahul Gandhi's fresh dig at PM Modi

    Good news would come soon says Rahul Gandhi hints at reconciliation between Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot gcw

    'Good news would come soon,' says Rahul Gandhi after meeting Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot

    Recent Stories

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty opens up about changes in his life after the film's success vma

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty opens up about changes in his life after the film's success

    iPhone 12 Mini for Rs 16499 on Flipkart Know how to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 12 Mini for Rs 16,499 on Flipkart? Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    football qatar 2022 Memes carpet bomb Lionel Messi Argentina stars after escaping disaster during World Cup celebration parade snt

    A Messi end! Memes carpet bomb Argentina stars after escaping disaster during World Cup celebration parade

    Centre strikes den of misinformation on YouTube; exposes three channels spreading fake news: Report AJR

    Centre strikes den of misinformation on YouTube; exposes three channels spreading fake news: Report

    Bhojpuri SEXY actress Namrata Malla shows off her cleavage in bikini RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY actress Namrata Malla shows off her cleavage in bikini, recreates Deepika’s ‘Besharam Rang'

    Recent Videos

    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon