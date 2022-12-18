Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra-K'taka border row: Sena's Raut targets PM Modi, says, "PM mediates in Russia-Ukraine war but..'

    Border row: Maharashtra has claimed Belagavi and surrounding border areas in north Karnataka since the beginning, as they have a sizable Marathi-speaking population. According to Sanjay Raut, the struggle of the Marathi-speaking Belagavi population and surrounding areas, who were forced into Karnataka during the state reorganisation, cannot be crushed cruelly. 

    Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Sena's Raut targets PM Modi, says, "PM mediates in Russia-Ukraine war but..' - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mediates in the Russia-Ukraine war; however, he turned a blind eye to the simmering Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, calling it 'not a sign of a good politician' on Sunday. 

    In his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in the party mouthpiece, Saamana Raut said that the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka was a struggle for humanity rather than a battle between the two states' people and governments.

    Since the beginning, Maharashtra has claimed Belagavi and surrounding border areas in north Karnataka as they have a sizable Marathi-speaking population. The decades-old border dispute resurfaced after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently claimed that some villages in Maharashtra's Sangli district had passed a resolution to join the southern state due to a lack of basic facilities.

    According to Raut, the struggle of the Marathi-speaking Belagavi population and surrounding areas, who were forced into Karnataka during the state reorganisation, cannot be crushed cruelly. 

    Also read: Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: Uddhav's Shiv Sena meets Amit Shah; Police Act 37 imposed in Kolhapur

    If the central government and the Supreme Court are unable to resolve the issue, where should one turn for justice? Shiv Sena senior leader Sanjay Raut (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) questioned.

    Raut alleged, "PM Modi mediates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict but ignores the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. This is certainly not a sign of a good politician."

    It is commendable that Union Home Minister Amit Shah took the initiative to resolve the issue, but the Rajya Sabha member asked whether the central government would take a neutral stance. Raut added that the parliament should find a solution to the border issue. 

    "Rather than expecting the Supreme Court to redirect the case to parliament, what is the harm if parliament finds a solution sooner?" he suggested. 

    Also read: Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue in Lok Sabha; urges Amit Shah to intervene

    Additionally, he said that instead of making provocative statements against Maharashtra, Karnataka CM Bommai should have held talks with the organisations and leaders of Marathi-speaking people in Belagavi to resolve the dispute.

    Furthermore, Raut said, "It's clear that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is too weak to confront Bommai's aggressive claim of Maharashtra areas."

    The status quo was decided to be maintained during a meeting of the two chief ministers called by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue, according to Raut.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: Watch: CM Shinde, Fadnavis take a 'test drive' on Samruddhi Mahamarg ahead of inauguration

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sachin Pilot Zindabad slogans resound during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan - adt

    'Sachin Pilot Zindabad' slogans resound during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

    Jharkhand man kills wife chops her body into 12 pieces probe underway gcw

    Jharkhand man kills wife, chops her body into 12 pieces; probe underway

    INS Mormugao to be commissioned into Indian Navy today Here is all about guided missile destroyer gcw

    INS Mormugao to be commissioned into Indian Navy today; Here's all about guided missile destroyer

    BJP holds nationwide protests against Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi; burns effigies AJR

    BJP holds nationwide protests against Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi; burns effigies

    Trust us to be guardians of civil liberties, no case is small for court CJI DY Chandrachud AJR

    'Trust us to be guardians of civil liberties, no case is small for court': CJI DY Chandrachud

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 16 extended till February 2023. Here's when Abdu Rozik might be back on the reality show - READ ON vma

    Bigg Boss 16 extended till February 2023. Here's when Abdu Rozik might be back on the reality show - READ ON

    Two sacked employees building a new Twitter alternative app called Spill gcw

    Two sacked employees building a new Twitter alternative app called 'Spill'

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Had to work hard for this win - KL Rahul-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Had to work hard for this win' - KL Rahul

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav career-best figures hand India 1-0 lead against Bangladesh; Twitter celebrates-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav's career-best figures hand India 1-0 lead; Twitter celebrates

    Iran arrests Oscar winning actor Taraneh Alidoosti for supporting anti Hijab protests report gcw

    Iran arrests Oscar-winning actor Taraneh Alidoosti for supporting anti-Hijab protests

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon