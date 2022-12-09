Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: Uddhav's Shiv Sena meets Amit Shah; Police Act 37 imposed in Kolhapur

    In Kolhapur, Maharashtra Police Act 37 has been imposed in view of the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute. After the order of the District Magistrate, a ban has been imposed on the gathering of more than 5 people in one place.

    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 4:04 PM IST

    A delegation of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MPs led by Supriya Sule on Friday (December 9) met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute issue.

    In this regard, Shiv Sena Uddhav faction's spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "We discussed with Home Minister Amit Shah about the statements coming from the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Soon this problem will be solved. He said that the interests of Maharashtra will be protected."

    Meanwhile, in Kolhapur, Maharashtra Police Act 37 has been imposed in view of the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute. After the order of the District Magistrate, a ban has been imposed on the gathering of more than 5 people in one place.

    It is reportedly said that the ban will remain in place from December 9 to December 23. On the other hand, on Saturday, a demonstration was announced against the Karnataka government by the Mahavikas Aghadi. However, no permission has been given so far by the administration and the police for the demonstration.

    In Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, gathering of more than 5 people is prohibited till December 23. The Kolhapur Collector has issued the order under Section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

    This order has been issued in view of the massive demonstration of Mahavikas Aghadi yesterday regarding the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.

    Significantly, the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra is very old. Both states have been demanding control over each other's territories. Although this is a very old dispute, in recent times the situation regarding this has started deteriorating again.

