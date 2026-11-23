The man disclosed that the driver made roughly Rs 4,800 from Uber alone by 10:30 pm, and he also earned over Rs 15,000 a day by renting his ten Ertigas in Mumbai.

A simple talk with a cab driver in Bengaluru left a customer startled when he learned that he supposedly earns around Rs 20,000 per day from ride-hailing services and car rentals. The passenger later resorted to social media to report the unexpected experience, with individuals offering varying perspectives on how much the driver earned.

In a post on X, the individual stated that he had hired a cab to Majestic and, while inside, struck up a discussion with the driver about life and work. Their debate ultimately shifted to the driver's earnings.

"In Total, Approximately Rs 20,000 A Day"

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The driver allegedly accessed his Uber earnings dashboard and informed the customer that he had earned Rs 4,800 by 10:30 p.m. and planned to continue driving for another two hours. What astonished the passenger was not just the driver's Uber earnings, but also his other source of income.

"Then he told me the truth about his whole taxi company. He owns 10 Ertigas in Mumbai, each paying ₹1,500 in rent each day. "He earns ₹15,000 daily from there," he wrote. "So, in total, approximately ₹20,000 a day."

"This Amount Is Even More Than The Package Of A Senior Manager"

Sharing his surprise, the passenger noted that such daily revenues may exceed the monthly wage of certain top managers at product-based businesses.

"That is an unbelievable amount, and he certainly deserves it through his hard work. This amount is much more than the salary of a senior manager at a product firm," he stated.

The internet has mixed reactions to the cab driver's earnings.

The tweet has since drawn attention from social media users, with many posting similar anecdotes, while others pointed out that the sum was not the driver's profit because of expenses such as gasoline and rent. "I had the same type of experience at BLR. I bought the second taxi on loan and gave it to the driver on salary. The first one he drives. First time self-driving. Wife is 35 years old and works at a car showroom. Bought land and built a home. Two vacations every year. Takes flies to Goa every year. "I travel to Goa by bus," stated a user.

Another said, "It may not sound real, but it is the truth. Jobs that do not need you to graduate elementary school pay more than folks who have spent 16-20 years and millions of dollars in schooling."

"It is profitable, yet it has both advantages and disadvantages. One thing is certain: he is not subordinate to anybody, which contributes to the whole picture as compared to the corporate work culture," a commentor said.

Meanwhile, someone said, "Interesting conversation. "The number appears large until you factor in the fuel, rent, and 12-hour days."

A other reader said, “It appears fantastic when you say he earns 20k per day, but he must be paying off those auto EMIs. Furthermore, if any of the drivers get into an accident, there will be further costs. Petrol/gas/electricity costs. Not every day will his drivers be accessible. There are plenty of things to look at.”