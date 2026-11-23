Authorities have enforced a strict ban on dumping waste into the Pamba River during the Sabarimala pilgrimage. Violators face a fine of up to Rs 5,000 to ensure water safety and prevent disease during the two-month festive period.

Strict Ban Imposed on Pamba River Pollution During Sabarimala Pilgrimage

A strict ban has been imposed on dumping used clothes, textiles, personal belongings and other waste into the Pamba River, its tributaries and bathing ghats during the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at Sabarimala. Violators will face an on-the-spot fine of up to Rs 5,000.

Sabarimala ADM Dileep K. Kainikkara has issued a prohibitory order to prevent pollution of the Pamba River and its bathing ghats. The order also prohibits dumping plastic, solid and organic waste into the river, along its banks and in public places. Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Keralam Panchayat Raj Act, a fine of up to Rs 5,000 will be imposed on those found polluting the river or dumping waste in violation of the order. If the fine is not paid within 15 days, strict legal action, including prosecution, will be initiated.

The action has been taken in view of the risk of contamination of the Pamba River, which serves as a major source of drinking water for lakhs of pilgrims and residents in Pamba, Nilakkal and Sannidhanam. Authorities have also expressed concern over the possibility of waterborne diseases spreading due to river pollution. The Pamba Duty Magistrate, Pamba Police Special Officer and Secretary of the Ranni-Perunad Grama Panchayat have been authorised to strictly enforce the order. They will conduct inspections along the riverbanks and at bathing ghats and collect fines from violators. The fines collected will be credited to the Ranni-Perunad Grama Panchayat’s own fund. The Panchayat Secretary has been directed to ensure that the entire amount is used exclusively for cleaning, waste management and river purification activities at Sabarimala and Pamba. The prohibitory order will remain in force for two months from November 22.