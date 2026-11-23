Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao has dismissed CM Revanth Reddy's claim that Rahul Gandhi will be the next Prime Minister, labeling it a hollow statement intended to appease the Nehru-Gandhi family amid growing public disillusionment.

BJP Leaders Dismiss Revanth Reddy Claim About Rahul Gandhi as PM

Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao on Monday dismissed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's assertion that Rahul Gandhi would become the next Prime Minister, calling it a "hollow claim" and alleging that the Congress leader was making such remarks to please the Nehru-Gandhi family. Reacting to Revanth Reddy's remarks, Rao told ANI, "Mr Revanth Reddy's claim that Rahul Gandhi will become the next Prime Minister is nothing but a hollow claim by the Congress party and the Chief Minister. He is making such statements only to please his masters and the Nehru family, with the intention of retaining his position. Otherwise, the Congress party has no chance of coming to power at the Centre. On the contrary, the Congress is also going to lose power in Telangana."

"People are disillusioned with the Congress party. They are unhappy with the corruption and misrule of the Congress government. The people of Telangana have also witnessed the misrule and corruption of the BRS government. Therefore, the only alternative before the people of Telangana is the BJP. So, Mr Revanth Reddy's claim that Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister is nothing but a hollow claim," he added.

His remarks came after Revanth Reddy, addressing a meeting of the TPCC Political Affairs Committee and Advisory Committee on Sunday, said the Telangana Congress would take responsibility for making Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister. The Chief Minister also expressed confidence that the Congress would return to power in Telangana for a second consecutive term, setting a target of winning 90 Assembly seats with one crore votes in the next elections. He also set a target of securing 15 Lok Sabha seats in the next general elections.

Meanwhile, Rao highlighted the BJP's organisational activities in Telangana, saying that the visit of party national president Nitin Nabin to Karimnagar on Monday for a Mahapad Yatra was aimed at countering what he described as the Congress's false narrative on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and other issues. "BJP National President Nitin Nabin is visiting Karimnagar for a Mahapad Yatra today. This Yatra is to defeat and counter the false narrative by the Congress Party on SIR and other issues," Rao said. He further outlined the upcoming visits of senior BJP leaders to the state, saying that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Telangana on Tuesday for a private programme, followed by BJP leader JP Nadda on November 25. On November 26, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur is scheduled to address a gathering of intellectuals on Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas. Rao said Nabin's visit would boost the morale of BJP workers across Telangana and expressed confidence that the party would form the government in the state in the next Assembly elections. "We are very confident that next time, the BJP will definitely form a government in Telangana. The people here are fed up with both Congress and BRS. Nitin Nabin's visit will boost the morale of the party cadre in the entire state," he said.