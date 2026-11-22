A man's interview in Benguluru was cut short after he refused to answer what his father's profession is. This viral news raises questions about recruiters' interest in to-be employees' personal lives and background checks.

A tech professional with 3.5 years of experience in data engineering had an unpleasant experience during a preliminary interview for the position of a Data Analyst in Bengaluru. During the interview, the candidate was asked about their father’s profession and the interview got cut short after the candidate refused to answer. The candidate shared the experience on Reddit, which revealed a fake hiring scam. The interview process began normally but turned out to be a very intrusive one. Eventually, it led to a complete investigation for fraud. The person shared the experience on r/TechInterviewsIndia, the candidate holds a Master’s in Computer Science from the US.

How the Interview Unfolded

"Tell me about your family background," the recruiter demanded right after asking routine questions about work history. Clarifying further, the caller added: "What does your father do?"

"How is my father's occupation relevant to this position?" the candidate countered. They politely explained that sharing personal family details during an initial screening made them uncomfortable. Pushing back firmly, the candidate refused to hand over private data for a technical job.

"Okay, then I can't proceed further with the interview," the recruiter snapped before hanging up. "I need that information to move ahead." The sudden disconnection left the candidate confused and skeptical.

As the call ended, various red flags arose. When checking their documents, it appeared that the candidate had never applied for this role. Further investigation showed that the role itself could not be found on the company’s career page or LinkedIn page. However, the initial invitation emails were sent from a generic 3rd party form.

Investigation

The candidate raised concerns with the official HR department. It was found that the individual making contact was an unauthorised party, and therefore completely fraudulent.

Growing concerns

Many candidates in major technology sectors in India have had invasive questions asked about their family. In initial interviews, many candidates are commonly asked questions on how much money is made in their household, marital status, and what their parents do. This has become a common source of concern.

To pressure candidates into giving out private information, scammers may make calls in this initial interview stage. To avoid this, candidates should check the authenticity of the recruiter by contacting the official careers page for the company before providing any personal or financial information.