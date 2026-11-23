Karimnagar is decked in saffron as the BJP prepares for Nitin Nabin's mega 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' padayatra. Around 40,000 participants are expected to join the rally, which aims to challenge opposition narratives across the region.

Karimnagar Turns Saffron for Nitin Nabin Mega Padayatra on Monday

Streets across Karimnagar have turned saffron ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin's scheduled mega padayatra in the town on Monday, with party flags, large banners, cutouts and lotus-themed welcome arches lining key stretches of the procession route.

Large flex banners and circular cutouts featuring Nitin Nabin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar have been put up across the town, while saffron flags and welcome arches have been installed along the main thoroughfares to welcome the BJP national president.

According to party plans, Nabin is scheduled to visit Karimnagar to participate in the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) padyatra, organised as part of the BJP's nationwide campaign. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar is overseeing preparations for the programme, with the BJP expecting a large turnout of party workers and supporters from across the district and constituency. Arrangements have also been made for the transportation and refreshments of participants.

According to a BJP press release, Nabin will first address a public meeting near Vaishya Bhavan in Karimnagar before joining senior party leaders, public representatives and workers for the padyatra. The march will begin from the public meeting venue and conclude at Kaman Circle. The BJP has said that the campaign aims to counter what it describes as attempts by Congress and opposition leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, to mislead people through fear, confusion and misinformation. Earlier, Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao has expressed confidence that the Karimnagar rally will witness a large turnout, with nearly 40,000 people expected to participate.