Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid rich tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, hailing him as a titan of Indian politics, a fiery parliamentarian, and a sensitive poet. PM Modi and President Murmu also paid homage.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' in New Delhi, remembering him as a towering leader whose legacy spans politics, journalism, and literature. Birla highlighted Vajpayee's multifaceted persona, describing him as a fiery parliamentarian, a powerful orator, an accomplished journalist, and a sensitive poet. He noted that Vajpayee's extraordinary ability to articulate the nation's aspirations through both razor-sharp political rhetoric and deeply evocative poetry left an indelible mark on Indian democracy.

A Titan of Indian Politics

In a post on X, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "Atal ji was such a titan of Indian politics whose personality embodied a unique confluence of patriotism, democratic values, sensitivity, and extraordinary oratory." Highlighting Vajpayee's long parliamentary career, Birla said, "Over a parliamentary career spanning more than five decades, he was elected to the Lok Sabha ten times and to the Rajya Sabha twice. He will always be remembered as a fiery parliamentarian, a powerful orator, an accomplished journalist, and a sensitive poet."

Strengthening Democracy and Foreign Policy

Recalling his contribution as Prime Minister, Birla said, "Atal ji not only strengthened India's democratic traditions but also gave a new direction to the country's foreign policy and global role." He added, "Atal ji's personality, thoughts, and ideals will forever guide coming generations on the path of national service, good governance, and democratic values."

Leaders Pay Homage

BJP National President Nitin Nabin also paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at the memorial. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other senior leaders attended the prayer meeting at 'Sadaiv Atal' to pay homage to Vajpayee.

An Enduring Legacy

Vajpayee, who served as Prime Minister three times, died on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93. He is one of India's most prominent political leaders and served as Prime Minister for three terms. He was first sworn in as Prime Minister for a brief period in 1996 and later served from 1998 to 1999 and from 1999 to 2004.

Known for his oratory skills, parliamentary contribution and statesmanship, Vajpayee was a founding leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and played a key role in shaping the party's political journey. During his tenure as Prime Minister, India witnessed several significant developments in areas including infrastructure, diplomacy, economic policy and national security.

Vajpayee was also a noted Hindi poet and remained widely respected across political lines for his parliamentary career and public life. He was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2015 in recognition of his contribution to the nation. (ANI)