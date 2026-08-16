Vice President CP Radhakrishnan paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi on his death anniversary, remembering his remarkable leadership, statesmanship and enduring service to the nation, along with other leaders.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi on his death anniversary, his last on this day in 2018, remembering his remarkable leadership, statesmanship and enduring service to the nation.

The Vice President paid floral tributes at the memorial and remembered Vajpayee's contribution to the country's political and democratic journey.

In a post on X, the official handle of the Vice President said, "Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan paid tributes at Sadaiv Atal on the Punya Tithi of revered Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji and remembered his remarkable leadership, statesmanship and enduring service to the nation."

Radhakrishnan also described Vajpayee as a statesman, poet and visionary who devoted his life to strengthening India's unity, dignity and strategic interests. "His commitment to nation-building, inclusive leadership and national pride continues to inspire generations. His enduring legacy will always remain a source of inspiration for the nation," the Vice President said.

The Vice President's tribute came as several senior leaders gathered at Sadaiv Atal to remember Vajpayee on the anniversary of his death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, former President Ram Nath Kovind, former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and other leaders also arrived at the memorial and paid their respects.

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Modi remembered Vajpayee in a post on X, calling him an extraordinary statesman blessed with remarkable vision. "Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. An extraordinary statesman blessed with remarkable vision, he dedicated his life to the service of our nation. His words and efforts inspired generations and his leadership strengthened our nation. His focus on good governance and public welfare will always continue to guide us," Modi said.

A Look Back at Vajpayee's Political Career

Vajpayee, who died on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93, remains one of the most prominent political leaders of post-Independence India. A founding leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee served as Prime Minister on three occasions. He first became Prime Minister in 1996 for a brief period and later returned to office in 1998. From 1999 to 2004, he led the National Democratic Alliance government through a full five-year term.

Key Initiatives and Diplomatic Milestones

During his tenure, his government undertook several major initiatives in infrastructure, rural connectivity, national security and economic development. The Golden Quadrilateral highway project and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana were among the major initiatives associated with his government.

Vajpayee's tenure was also marked by important developments in India's strategic and diplomatic spheres. India conducted the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998, while his government simultaneously pursued diplomatic engagement with major global powers. In 1999, Vajpayee travelled to Lahore by bus in an effort to promote peace and dialogue with Pakistan. The same year, India fought the Kargil conflict following incursions along the Line of Control.

Legacy and Recognition

Beyond his political career, Vajpayee was known for his poetry, powerful oratory and parliamentary statesmanship. He was widely recognised for his ability to articulate strong political differences while maintaining the importance of democratic institutions and national interest.

Vajpayee was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2015 in recognition of his contribution to public life and the nation. His death anniversary is observed every year as an occasion to remember his political legacy and contributions to governance, diplomacy and nation-building.

The gathering at Sadaiv Atal on Sunday reflected the continued recognition of Vajpayee's contribution to India's public life, with leaders remembering his emphasis on national unity, good governance, inclusive leadership and service to the nation. (ANI)