Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, President Droupadi Murmu, and PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal'. Singh recalled his 'Nation First' spirit and contributions to the nation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' in New Delhi. Vajpayee passed away on this day in 2018.

'Nation First, Always First'

Singh also paid homage to the former PM, recalling his contribution to Indian democracy and national development. In a post on X, the Defence Minister said, "On the death anniversary of the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, I offer him millions of salutations and a humble tribute."

"Atal Ji enriched Indian democracy through his thoughts and actions. Throughout his life, he worked with the spirit of 'Nation First, Always First.' For him, the fundamental purpose of politics was the nation's interest and public service," Singh added.

Singh added, "Under Atal Ji's leadership, India achieved new heights in the fields of strategic strength, economic development, and infrastructure. He played an extremely vital role in strengthening and instilling confidence in the country and giving a new direction to development."

He further said, "His personality, his ideals, and his resolve for national service will forever continue to inspire us all."

President Murmu, PM Modi Also Pay Homage

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at "Sadaiv Atal" in New Delhi on his death anniversary. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also paid homage to the former Prime Minister at the memorial.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Nitin Nabin, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were also present at 'Sadaiv Atal' to pay their tributes to Vajpayee.

A Look at Vajpayee's Political Career

Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as Prime Minister three times. His first stint in 1996 lasted just 13 days. He returned for an 11-month term from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full five-year term from 1999 to 2004. In 2015, he was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. (ANI)