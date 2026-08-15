Kerala marked its 80th Independence Day with Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan hoisting the flag in Kannur. Chief Minister VD Satheesan launched 'ReSurge', a two-day event to promote women's safety and reclaim public spaces at night.

Keralam Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday hoisted the national flag in front of the MLA office at the Pinarayi Convention Centre in Kannur as part of the 80th Independence Day celebrations.

'ReSurge - Safe Women, Safe Kerala' Programme

Meanwhile, in the state, as part of Independence Day celebrations, Chief Minister VD Satheesan inaugurated the two-day women's programme 'ReSurge - Safe Women, Safe Kerala' on Friday. Organised by the Keralam Women and Child Development Department as part of the Independence Day celebrations, the event was held from 9:30 PM on August 14 to 1 AM on August 15.

The theme of 'Resurge' is renewal and a new beginning, symbolising women breaking through the boundaries of fear, reclaiming public spaces and moving forward with confidence. The key messages of the programme are 'Safe Women, Safe Keralam' and 'Freedom is not just for the day, but also for the night.'

Programme Aims and Awareness Sessions

The programme aims to strengthen the social awareness that public spaces at night belong to women as well, while promoting women's safety and freedom of movement. It also comprises of feature awareness sessions on women's safety mechanisms, self-defence, health and fitness, opportunities for women entrepreneurs, and initiatives promoting the concept of a women-friendly city.

Event Line-up and Activities

The event schedule includes a rally of women bullet riders, a cycling rally by 25 women from the She Cycling collective, a skating performance by 40 girls from Team Poojappura, and a Kalaripayattu display by 40 girls. Additionally, police-led self-defence training for women, stalls by the Indian Air Force Family Welfare Association, dance performances by women artists and college students, music and poetry sessions, and an open Zumba session form part of the line-up.

Minister Bindu Krishna invited everyone to participate in the programme, carrying the message, "Freedom is not just for the day, but also for the night. Safe Women, Safe Keralam."