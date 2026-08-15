Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged political parties to ensure 33% representation for women in State Assemblies and the Lok Sabha. He stressed that women's leadership is crucial for policy-making and cited the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged all political parties to come forward and ensure 33 per cent representation for women in State Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha. The Prime Minister said women's leadership is essential for shaping the country's policies. He highlighted the contribution of women representatives in Panchayats, Municipalities and Municipal Corporations and said the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in Parliament with the aim of strengthening women's representation in politics.

PM Modi's Appeal for Women's Representation

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi, "My dear fellow citizens, today in Panchayats, Municipalities, and Municipal Corporations, our women public representatives are guiding the nation in very large numbers, solving local challenges, and providing exceptionally capable and empowering leadership. Keeping this in mind, we passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament. But for one reason or another, in the political arena over the last 40 years, this dream had persistently fallen victim to political games and political battlegrounds."

"Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, standing under the shadow of the Tricolor, I earnestly appeal to and urge all political parties of our nation: Come forward and celebrate the strength and capability of our women. Step forward in honor of our women, and as swiftly as possible, ensure our mothers and sisters receive 33% representation in the State Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha so that they can actively contribute to shaping India's policies," he said.

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam's Journey

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 was passed in both Houses of Parliament, but failed to move ahead with implementation after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill fell in the Lok Sabha on April 17, not being able to receive the constitutionally required two-thirds majority of members present and voting. The Bill proposed the implementation of the 33 per cent women's reservation in legislatures and delimitation in the Lok Sabha.

India Navigating Global Challenges

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi said India faced multiple challenges over the last 12 years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, but the government's citizen-first approach helped the country navigate these crises.

PM Modi said India faced several challenges after emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, with wars breaking out in Ukraine and West Asia and an atmosphere of tension prevailing globally. "In the last 20-12 years, we have faced many dangers. As soon as we emerged from Covid, there was news of wars that started to arise from Ukraine side and West Asia. An atmosphere of tension prevailed. God knows what all the predictions the predictors made!," he said. (ANI)