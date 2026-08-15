AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal highlights 'Gen Alpha' student activism, where young children are protesting for better government schools. He slammed the poor infrastructure in schools decades after independence, contrasting them with AAP-led Delhi & Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday raised sharp questions about the condition of government schools decades after India's independence, urging the citizens to raise their voice for their rights.

'Gen Alpha' has taken charge, says Kejriwal

In an X post, Kejriwal highlighted a wave of student activism dubbed "Gen Alpha" following Gen Z. He pointed to multiple protests nationwide where children and young students have been forced to fight for basic educational infrastructure. "After Gen Z, Gen Alpha has now started raising its voice. Reports are coming in from all corners of the country that very small children are struggling to get their schools fixed," he said. "This August 15 is even more special, after Gen Z, now Gen Alpha has taken charge. Children in every corner of the country are fighting to get their schools fixed. They are demanding basic facilities for their school like desks, clean water, toilets and teachers. Our children have…" pic.twitter.com/iU9OD2ArtN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 15, 2026

Protests across states

"In Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, students marched to the DM's office over a damaged 1.5 km road affecting around 3,000 residents. In Dehradun, Uttarakhand, NIEPVD students protested, demanding better facilities and scholarship restoration. In Barmer, Rajasthan, students of the Government Senior Secondary School staged a dharna alleging a shortage of teachers," he added.

Kejriwal slams 'dismal shape' of government schools

Expressing grave concern over these realities, Kejriwal said that it is deeply troubling that government schools remain in dismal shape 75 to 80 years post-independence. He highlighted that the walls of the government schools in the country are broken, with leaky roofs. Classrooms are filled with rainwater. He added that there are no toilets or clean drinking water facilities, nor teachers or proper education.

"This is very concerning. Even 75 to 80 years after independence, the condition of our government schools is so poor today. Poor children go to government schools because they don't have money. Government schools are in ruins; their walls are broken, roofs are leaking, rain fills the classrooms, there are no toilets, no drinking water, no teachers, no proper education, and children have no future," he said.

AAP's Delhi, Punjab school model praised

He further noted that the AAP government transformed Delhi's public schools into magnificent institutions, a feat since replicated by party leadership in Punjab. "The Aam Aadmi Party government has transformed Delhi's schools, making them magnificent. Our government in Punjab have also made Punjab's schools magnificent. Go and look at the schools in Punjab and Delhi. Their children are now taking the NEET and JEE exams, becoming engineers and doctors," he said.

"All of us together will have to raise our voices for our rights, and we will have to struggle. Only then will the system change. Wishing you all a very happy anniversary of freedom. Happy Independence Day!" he emphasised.

Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

PM Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort. The flag hoisting was synchronised with a 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery used indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns and was commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, while Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar served as the Gun Position Officer. (ANI)

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