Security has been heightened across Delhi, Srinagar, and Haryana for India's 80th Independence Day. Personnel are deployed at the Red Fort, Rajghat, and Lal Chowk, with vehicle checks at borders to ensure peaceful and safe celebrations.

Security has been intensified across Delhi, Srinagar and Haryana as India celebrates its 80th Independence Day celebrations on Saturday, with security personnel deployed at key locations, borders and sensitive areas to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration.

Heightened Security in National Capital

In the national capital, security has also been heightened across several areas ahead of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Security personnel were deployed at strategic locations, including around Rajghat, while barricades and other security arrangements were put in place.

Delhi Police and security forces have been deployed in and around Rajghat to man barricades and monitor movement. The deployment is part of the overall security plan for the capital ahead of the main Independence Day ceremony.

The Red Fort, where the national Independence Day celebrations are scheduled to take place, has been placed under a tight security cover. Security arrangements have also been strengthened at important roads, public places and entry points across the city.

At the Ghazipur border, security personnel were seen carrying out vehicle checks as part of the heightened security measures. Visuals showed a vehicle being inspected, with officials checking its luggage compartment and other areas. Security has also been strengthened at the Delhi-Gurugram border in Haryana. Security personnel and police officers were seen deployed near barricades, checking vehicles entering and leaving the area.

Vigilance Stepped Up in Srinagar

In Srinagar, security forces were seen conducting heightened security arrangements in and around the Lal Chowk area as the Union Territory prepared to mark Independence Day. Personnel in uniforms were deployed on the streets, maintaining a visible security presence in the city.

The security measures come as celebrations are being held across Jammu and Kashmir, with authorities stepping up surveillance and checks in view of the national occasion.

The heightened security measures are aimed at preventing any untoward incident during the Independence Day celebrations and ensuring the smooth movement of people while maintaining vigilance at important entry and exit points.

The arrangements have been particularly visible at inter-state borders and other strategic locations, where vehicles are being monitored and checked by security personnel.

Independence Day celebrations across the country will see flag-hoisting ceremonies, patriotic programmes and public events. In Delhi, the main national ceremony at the Red Fort will draw dignitaries, officials and members of the public, requiring extensive security arrangements in and around the venue.

The deployment of personnel at locations such as Rajghat, the Ghazipur border and the Delhi-Gurugram border reflects the multi-layered security arrangements being maintained in the national capital and its adjoining areas. Meanwhile, in Srinagar, the visible presence of security forces at Lal Chowk and surrounding areas underlines the heightened vigilance being maintained in Jammu and Kashmir on the national occasion. Authorities are maintaining a close watch on movement at key locations as the country prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day, with security agencies focused on ensuring that celebrations remain peaceful and uninterrupted. (ANI)