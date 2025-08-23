An 8-year-old girl in Odisha, India, was trapped overnight in her school classroom after staff locked up without realizing she was inside. She was discovered the next morning stuck in a window and was later rescued and taken to the hospital.

Panic gripped a village in Odisha’s Keonjhar district after an 8-year-old girl was found trapped overnight inside her school classroom, according to officials. On Thursday, Jyotsna Dehuri, a Class 2 student, attended studies at the Government Upper Primary School in Anjar, which is located under the Banspal block. However, officials said that staff and teachers secured the facility after classes concluded at 4 p.m. without realising she was still inside. Despite searching all night, her family was unable to find her.

In a desperate attempt to get out, Jyotsna squeezed her body through a classroom window fitted with iron bars, but her head got stuck. She remained trapped in that position until morning. The school chef saw her when she unlocked the classroom at around nine in the morning on Friday. After that, family members and villagers twisted the iron bars to release her.

She was rushed to the district headquarters hospital, where doctors confirmed she was safe. The district administration removed acting headmaster Gourahari Mahanta after taking severe notice of his carelessness. According to the School and Mass Education Department, the child is presently getting medical care and is doing well.

A video of the girl stuck in the window has gone viral online, drawing widespread outrage. Villagers demanded strict action against school staff, prompting the administration to launch an inquiry.

Sanjita, a teacher at the school, explained, "Normally, our school cook locks the classroom doors, but due to heavy rain, he was absent. When we were closing the rooms at 4:10 pm, we sent two seventh-class students to lock the doors. A second-class girl had fallen asleep on a lower desk, and by mistake, the students did not notice her".