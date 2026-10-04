Four men were detained after allegedly chasing and harassing a group of women travelling on a highway in Haridwar’s Bahadrabad area, triggering concern over the safety of women on the road.

Four men were detained after allegedly chasing and harassing a group of women travelling on a highway in Haridwar’s Bahadrabad area, triggering concern over the safety of women on the road. According to police, the accused were travelling in a Delhi-registered WagonR when they allegedly intercepted the women’s vehicles and began hurling abuses at them. The men were reportedly under the influence of alcohol during the confrontation and allegedly behaved indecently with the women.

The incident was captured on camera by the women, and a video of the confrontation has since surfaced on social media. The footage shows a tense exchange between the two groups as the vehicles move on the highway.

"Abey rok na, gaadi rok," the man sitting in the passenger seat is heard saying in the viral video.

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One of the women responds, “Nasha utaaro pehle apna.”

Following the incident, police launched checks to trace the vehicle and detained all four men. The WagonR was also seized under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Haridwar SP City Deepak Singh said the police acted swiftly after the video came to their attention.

“Regarding the viral social media video showing some youths misbehaving with and harassing women passing by on the road, the matter was taken up immediately, and an alert was issued for vehicle checks. Consequently, the police, specifically the Badar Police Station team, intercepted the vehicle. The youths inside were promptly subjected to medical examinations. As the examination confirmed excessive alcohol consumption, legal action was taken against them under Section 185, and the vehicle was seized. The vehicle was registered in Delhi and was carrying a total of four youths.”