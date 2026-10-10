A POCSO Court sentenced Nitin Dosaji Manek to death for the brutal murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jamnagar. The court called it a 'rarest of the rare' case and also imposed life imprisonment under the POCSO Act and a Rs 50,000 fine.

A POCSO Court has delivered a landmark verdict in the case involving the murder of a young girl in Jamnagar district, sentencing the accused to death.

Details of the Brutal Crime

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in 2025, a brutal incident took place in Sikka, Jamnagar district, where an eight-year-old girl was subjected to prolonged physical abuse, including burns with matchsticks and repeated assaults with an iron pestle, before being murdered. Initially, the crime went undetected.

Swift Investigation and Prosecution

Given the seriousness of the case, police launched an immediate investigation, which identified Nitin Dosaji Manek, a resident of Sikka, Jamnagar, as the accused. The police arrested him and collected scientific, technical, and documentary evidence. The chargesheet was filed before the Court within just 35 days of the incident, as per the CMO. As per the CMO, before the POCSO Court, the public prosecutor presented the case by examining 23 witnesses and submitting around 95 documentary pieces of evidence. After considering the evidence and the gravity of the crime, the Court classified the case as the ‘rarest of the rare’ and sentenced accused Nitin Dosaji Manek to death for murder, along with life imprisonment under the POCSO Act and a fine of Rs 50,000. (ANI)