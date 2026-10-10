Tripura CM Manik Saha attended the Neermahal Jal Utsav 2026, emphasizing his government's focus on preserving cultural heritage, promoting eco-tourism, and boosting local livelihoods through strategic tourism development and good governance.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the Neermahal Jal Utsav 2026 at Rajghat Muktamancha in Melaghar, highlighting the state government's focus on preserving cultural heritage, promoting eco-tourism and strengthening local livelihoods under its good governance model.

A Celebration of Culture and Heritage

The annual water festival, held on the banks of the historic Rudrasagar Lake surrounding the iconic Neermahal water palace, is a major event on Tripura's cultural, ecological and tourism calendar. The festival features traditional boat races, cultural programmes and community celebrations, bringing together visitors and local residents to celebrate the state's cultural heritage.

Government's Focus on Strategic Growth

Saha's administration has consistently emphasised transparent, citizen-centric administration, infrastructural development, and strategic growth in tourism to showcase Tripura's historical assets to national and global audiences. According to the Chief Minister's Office, initiatives aimed at restoring heritage sites such as Neermahal and expanding rural tourism hubs are intended to promote socio-economic development in the region, including opportunities for local youth and self-help groups.

Community Development and Logistics

Officials noted that the state government's approach has helped transform regional cultural events such as the Neermahal Jal Utsav into platforms for community development, sports promotion and environmental conservation. Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and Education Minister Kishore Barman were also present at the event. Local authorities and municipal bodies finalised extensive security and logistical arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival and the convenience of visitors and dignitaries. (ANI)