Delhi CM Rekha Gupta stressed the need for coordinated efforts among police, hospitals, and legal services to help women facing violence. She outlined five priorities for strengthening support systems for women and children at a national summit.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stressed the need for coordinated efforts among police, hospitals, legal aid services and shelter homes to ensure that women facing harassment or violence receive timely assistance and justice without having to run from one office to another.

Five-Pronged Strategy for Women and Child Support

Addressing the two-day National Departmental Summit on Women and Child Development on Friday, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gupta outlined five priorities for strengthening support systems for women and children, including individual care plans for victims, better coordination between helplines and One Stop Centres, easier access to counselling and legal aid, prevention of child marriage, and effective implementation of laws against sexual harassment at workplaces.

Existing Support Mechanisms

Highlighting the importance of accessible support mechanisms, the Chief Minister referred to Women Helpline 181, emergency number 112 and Child Helpline 1098. She said 998 One Stop Centres across the country had assisted 15.95 lakh women, while 431 Shakti Sadans had provided support to 3.36 lakh women.

Gupta emphasised that institutions responsible for women's safety must work together to ensure that victims receive the necessary assistance at the right time. She stressed the need for individualised care plans and stronger coordination between helplines and One Stop Centres to make support services more accessible and effective.

Measures to Enhance Women's Safety in Delhi

Speaking about women's safety in Delhi, the Chief Minister highlighted several measures undertaken to improve security in public spaces and public transport. These include the deployment of bus marshals and installation of panic buttons in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, CCTV surveillance at dark spots, deployment of women police personnel on special buses during evening shifts, and self-defence training in schools.

She said better coordination among the police, transport authorities and other agencies was necessary to strengthen women's safety and ensure a more effective response to security concerns.

Tackling Workplace Harassment

Gupta also called for wider awareness and use of the SHe-Box portal, which enables women to file and track complaints of sexual harassment at the workplace online. She emphasised the need to promote the portal, particularly in the private sector, so that women are aware of the mechanism available to them to report complaints and seek fair action.

Combating Child Marriage

On the issue of child marriage, the Chief Minister called for stronger efforts under the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat campaign. She said Anganwadi workers in Delhi were helping identify cases of child marriage, counsel families and facilitate timely intervention.

Vision for Women-Led Development

Emphasising the broader objective of women-led development, Gupta said protecting women's dignity, ensuring their safety and providing them with equal opportunities were essential to achieving the vision of a developed India. (ANI)