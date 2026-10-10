Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has directed officials to expedite the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a new medical college in Jolaibari. He stressed the need for modern infrastructure and advanced healthcare services for the new institution.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stressed the need to develop the necessary infrastructure and ensure advanced healthcare services for the proposed medical college at Jolaibari in South Tripura district under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK).

CM reviews detailed project proposal

A meeting was held on Friday at Conference Hall No. 2 of the State Secretariat today to discuss the proposed medical college, which is planned around the existing Shantirbazar District Hospital. During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to prepare and submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) at the earliest and take necessary steps to start work on the project as soon as possible. At the beginning of the meeting, Chief Minister's Secretary Kiran Gitte presented a detailed visual report outlining the proposed medical college's plan, infrastructure requirements, the present status of Shantirbazar District Hospital and various aspects of project implementation.

A vision beyond a medical college

After reviewing the proposal, the Chief Minister discussed its different components and provided necessary directions to the officials concerned. Saha emphasised that the proposed medical college should serve as the foundation for developing the Jolaibari area into a well-planned township. He said that the initiative should go beyond constructing a medical college and hospital, with adequate facilities also being developed to ensure a conducive academic environment and the overall growth of students.

Saha also suggested considering facilities such as a yoga centre, auditorium, football ground and indoor badminton hall as part of the proposed infrastructure and also stressed the need to provide appropriate amenities for students, doctors and other staff members.

Focus on modern infrastructure and quality standards

The Chief Minister further underlined that the infrastructure of the proposed institution should be modern, functional and scientifically planned. He said equal importance must be given to academic standards, the quality of medical services, hospital infrastructure and facilities required by patients.

Upgrading Shantirbazar District Hospital

The meeting also discussed measures to expand the scope and capacity of healthcare services at Shantirbazar District Hospital. The Chief Minister stressed that the development of the existing hospital's infrastructure and medical services should be undertaken in coordination with the plan for establishing the medical college.

Call to expedite DPR submission

Emphasising the importance of proper planning and coordination at every stage, the Chief Minister urged the concerned departments and officials to expedite the preparation and submission of the DPR to facilitate the next steps towards implementation.

Minister for Minority Welfare Shuklacharan Noatia, Director of the department Nirmal Adhikari, the District Magistrate of South Tripura and senior officials from various concerned departments attended the meeting. (ANI)