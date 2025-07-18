At least seven people are feared trapped after a portion of a chawl collapsed in Bandra in the early hours of Friday, as per officials.

At least seven people are feared trapped after a portion of a chawl collapsed in Bandra in the early hours of Friday, as per officials. 
According to the Mumbai police, initial investigations conducted suggested that the collapse occurred due to a cylinder blast inside the building. 

12 people have been rescued so far and have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

 

Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by Mumbai Police, fire brigade officials and BMC personnel. 